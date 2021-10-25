Bolsonaro says it won’t interfere with fuel prices

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Sunday (24) that he will not interfere in Petrobras’ fuel price policy. The statements were given in a conversation with supporters and the press, in Brasília. Bolsonaro was at the side of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

“Some want us to interfere in the price. We are not going to interfere in the price of anything. This has been done in the past and it didn’t work. So, unfortunately, due to the numbers of oil prices abroad and the dollar here, next days, we will have fuel readjustments,” said the president.

Bolsonaro also spoke about the “diesel aid” he promised to truck drivers, in the amount of R$ 400 per month. “We know it’s not much, but we’re doing it all within the limits of fiscal responsibility,” he said.

Privatization of Petrobras

Regarding a possible idea of ​​privatizing Petrobras, which he has already raised, the president said that he has been talking to the minister of economy about “what to propose for the future” of the company, but he stressed that the issue is difficult. “Privatizing is not putting it on the shelf and that’s fine. The situation is complicated. We would have privatized a lot more things if we didn’t have all this bureaucracy,” he said.

Also questioned about the matter, Paulo Guedes defended that Petrobras “is a poison that can become a vaccine”. “Each time the oil goes up, the fuel goes up, it has a better result. If we take Petrobras to the new market, for example, which is what is happening with Eletrobras, we will turn this poison into a vaccine,” he said he.

“If we go to the new market, we will create between R$ 100 and R$ 150 billion of wealth for Brazilians. We are going to take this money and we are going to help the most fragile, we are going to accelerate the income transfer programs, carry out social programs .”, concluded Guedes.

Hole in the ceiling and payment of Brazil Aid

Jair Bolsonaro also gave another show of support for the minister of economy, the week Guedes lost four secretaries in the ministry. “He is a person that I have complete trust. His work in 2019 was exceptional, even better in 2020”, declared the President of the Republic.

On the controversy surrounding the financing of the Auxílio Brasil social program, Paulo Guedes reiterated that he is still a supporter of the spending ceiling, but justified the license to break it, in an attempt to make the payment of Auxílio Brasil worth R$400 feasible.

“I am an advocate of the ceiling, I will continue to defend the ceiling, now the president has to make a very difficult political decision. If he respects the ceiling, he leaves 17 million families starving. So he has to ask for social action that protects the population. And I have to calibrate this aid,” said the minister.