Bottas says the US GP was “more or less expected” in the heat

US GP

The US GP of Valtteri Bottas, this Sunday (24), did not have great moments. The Mercedes driver started in ninth place, hampered by the third penalty caused by an engine change in the last four stages, and had difficulties to overcome. In the end, something that guarantees: I was already waiting because of the heat that presented itself in the Circuit of the Americas.

Bottas struggled for most of the race to overtake Yuki Tsunoda and take eighth place. Things weren’t going in the right direction for Mercedes, but it ended up still passing Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. The most important thing now, however, is to avoid further punishment.

Valtteri Bottas did not shine in Austin (Photo: Mercedes)

“I would say it was more or less what I expected at this temperature. The thing when you have a punishment is to get behind cars that are slower but not much slower. We didn’t have a safety car to help,” he said.

“I really hope [que não tenha mais punições]… There are three in the last four races. To be fair, the car was fine facing the wind, but it wasn’t possible to use much of its potential. I was happy with our setup”, concluded.

Formula 1 returns in two weeks, on November 5-7, with the Mexican GP.

