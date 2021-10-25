Brazil has 605.6 thousand killed by Covid; 15-day moving average of cases on downtrend | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Sunday (24) 113 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 605,682 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 337 — below the 400 mark for the 13th day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -23% and the trend of fall for the fourth day.

The moving average of cases, in the house of 12 thousand diaries, completed 15 days in a row showing a fall in comparative (see details below).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Sunday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 5 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Monday (18): 322

Tuesday (19): 351

Wednesday (20): 380

Thursday (21): 366

Friday (22): 355

Saturday (23): 339

Sunday (24): 337

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins did not release new data on cases and deaths in the last day. Six states reported no new deaths this Sunday: AC, AM, AP, RJ, RO and RR.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,727,316 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 4,338 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 12,160 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -18% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses. There are now 15 days in a row falling in this comparison.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 605,682

605,682 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 113

113 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 337 (14-day variation: -23%)

337 (14-day variation: -23%) Total confirmed cases: 21,727,316

21,727,316 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 4,338

4,338 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 12,160 (variation in 14 days: -18%)

On the rise (5 states): RR, RN, PR, CE, BA

RR, RN, PR, CE, BA In stability (8 states): RS, AL, AC, SE, AP, PA, SC, ES

RS, AL, AC, SE, AP, PA, SC, ES Falling (11 states and the DF): MT, DF, PE, PB, MA, MG, PI, RO, SP, RJ, GO, AM

MT, DF, PE, PB, MA, MG, PI, RO, SP, RJ, GO, AM Did not disclose (2 states): MS and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Vaccination balance against Covid-19 indicates that 153,073,149 people have already received the first dose of vaccine, according to data released until 8 pm. The number represents 71.76% of the Brazilian population.

The portion of the Brazilian population that completed the vaccination schedule by taking the second dose or single dose of immunizing agents against Covid reached 51.43%. There are 109,718,951 people fully immunized against Covid in the country. The booster dose was applied to 6,145,398 people.

Since the last survey, 755,398 doses of vaccines against Covid were applied in Brazil.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 268,937,498 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 states with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

3 out of 5 states with stable deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/G1 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

4 out of 5 states with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

ES: -11%

MG: -32%

RJ: -43%

SP: -41%

DF: -21%

GO: -47%

MS: the state has not released new data until 20:00. Considering the data until 20h on Saturday (23), it was at -65% (fall)

MT: -19%

AC: 0%

AM: -63%

AP: 0%

PA: -4%

RO: -33%

RR: +267%

TO: the state did not release new data until 8 pm. Considering the data until 20h on Saturday (23), it was +93% (high)

AL: 6%

BA: 16%

EC: 36%

MA: -29%

PB: -25%

PE: -23%

PI: -33%

RN: 44%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month