Brazil registers 187 deaths and more than 6,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Brazil registered 187 deaths and 6,204 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Sunday (24), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 337 and 12,186, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 605,644 deaths and 21,729,763 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Increased cases in UK

One of the pioneers in Covid-19 vaccination, the UK is now facing an explosion of cases of the disease. For the physician at Imperial College in London, Ricardo Petraco, the release of the use of masks indoors may be associated with an increase in the number of cases. Read more.

use of masks

A decree by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, releasing the use of masks in public places is scheduled to be published this Monday (25th). The information was confirmed by the Municipal Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz. However, the measure will not be valid immediately, as would be natural, because it needs to be regulated by the state government. Read more.

The infectologist and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Renato Kfouri, said in an interview with CNN, that the use of a mask is still a mandatory item in schools. Read more.