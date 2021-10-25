Brazil registers 187 new deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours, according to ministry – 10/24/2021

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil reported 187 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 605,644 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s data, there were 6,204 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. The total number of infected reached 21,729,763 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,907,224 recovered cases of the disease to date across the country, with another 216,895 being followed up.

Rio will waive the use of a mask in an open place

The City of Rio de Janeiro will publish tomorrow (25) a decree dispensing with the mandatory use of masks in open places when the municipality beats 65% of the vaccinated population, which is also scheduled to happen tomorrow. However, the measure should only go into effect after the state government revises its rules, which prohibit remaining without a mask in open spaces. The state rule supersedes the municipal rule.

According to the SMS (Municipal Health Department), the city is expected to reach this Monday 65% ​​of the total population with two doses or a single dose of vaccines for covid-19, and 80% of adults fully immunized. With that, according to the reopening plan, the city could move forward in the flexibilization of social isolation measures. Today (24), the city has 64.4% of the population with two doses or a single dose of the immunizing agent.

In the decree, the mandatory use of masks in open space will be waived. SMS says that the measure was deliberated by the Special Committee to Combat Covid-19, composed of specialists who provide advice to the city.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.