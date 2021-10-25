Brazilian earns BRL 280 thousand as bonus

The UFC Vegas 41 card, held last Saturday, 23, in Las Vegas (USA), had good fights, and as usual in the organization’s events, the athletes who stood out in the event were awarded the bonuses of “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night”. It is noteworthy that the fighters awarded with the award received US$ 50 thousand (about R$ 280 thousand at the current rate).

In action on the preliminary card, Gregory Rodrigues and Jun Yong Park were responsible for making the “Fight of the Night”. With some twists and a high level of striking, the confrontation ended with the Brazilian’s victory by knockout in the second round, after a moment of frank striking. With the result, Gregory maintained his unbeaten record in MMA, with two consecutive victories.

The “Performances of the Night” were by Marvin Vettori and Alex Caceres. Doing the main event, the Italian was clearly superior to Paulo Borrachinha and overcame the Brazilian in the unanimous decision of the judges after five rounds of duels. Caceres made good use of his Jiu-Jitsu and submitted Seung Woo Choi with a rear naked choke in the second round.

COMPLETE RESULTS:

UFC Vegas 41

UFC Apex, in Las Vegas (USA)

Saturday, October 23, 2021

main card

Marvin Vettori defeated Paulo Borrachinha by unanimous decision of the judges

Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn ended in majority draw

Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Joselyne Edwards by unanimous judges’ decision

Alex Caceres submitted Seung Woo Choi with a rear naked choke in 2R

Francisco Massaranduba defeated Dwight Grant by split decision of the judges

Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Ike Villanueva by TKO in 1R

preliminary card

Gregory Rodrigues defeated Jun Yong Park by KO in 2R

Mason Jones defeated David Onama by unanimous decision of the judges

Tabatha Ricci defeated Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision of the judges

Jamie Pickett defeated Laureano Staropoli by unanimous decision of the judges

Jai Herbert defeated Khama Worthy by TKO in 1R

Jeff Molina defeated Daniel Miojo by TKO in 2R

Randa Markos defeated Livinha Souza by unanimous decision of the judges

Jonathan Martinez defeated Zviad Lazishvili by unanimous decision of the judges