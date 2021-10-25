Bullshit? Patrícia Abravanel makes fun of Rebeca Abravanel live and climate is set up

Top Stories

This Saturday (23), the second and last day of the Teleton campaign on SBT took place. Silvio Santos he could not attend, but who replaced him was Patricia Abravanel. Another daughter of the owner of the chest who showed up was Rebeca Abravanel, however, remotely (by video call) since she is in Orlando, Florida. Who also appeared was her husband, Alexandre Pato.

In fact, this was a matter raised by Patrícia, who mocked the fact that Rebeca did not personally attend the benefit event of AACD (Association for Assistance to Disabled Children) because he had abandoned his family and Roda a Roda.

After this exhibition, the people present on the stage of the attraction questioned when Rebeca would return to Brazil and she replied that she would not have come yet because “the borders were closed”.Celso Portiolli didn’t fall for that and made fun of Silvio Santos’ heiress and even jokingly called her a liar: “Aren’t you afraid that your nose will grow?”, said the presenter of Domingo Legal. The joke made everyone laugh and then Patricia’s sister quickly changed the subject.

Silvio Santos takes a drastic attitude towards Rebeca Abravanel

Out of Brazil since February this year to accompany her husband who signed a contract with the Orlando City team, in Florida (USA), Rebeca Abravanel decided to step away from the command of Roda a Roda Jequiti. Her attitude did not please the owner of the Trunk and he would have taken drastic measures regarding his daughter.

According to information, Silvio Santos would have had Rebeca’s appearance in honor of the 40th anniversary of the SBT cut off. In place of the presenter, Marcão do Povo and Dudu Camargo were chosen to participate in the commercial of the commemoration. However, the video of digital platforms has not yet changed, according to Gabriel de Oliveira, from TV Pop.

