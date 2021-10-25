Caixa deposits 7th installment for new group; see full calendar

This Monday, October 25, Caixa pays the 7th installment of the aid for Bolsa Família applicants with final NIS 6. Learn more.

Caixa Econômica Federal is already making the deposit of the seventh and last installment of emergency assistance. This Monday (25/10), deposits will be made to those who are part of Bolsa Família and have NIS (Social Identification Number) finished in 6.

Those enrolled in this program, in turn, receive emergency aid payments always in the last 10 business days of each month, considering the final NIS. This is in line with the traditional Bolsa Família calendar. It is noteworthy that the government confirmed the termination of the emergency aid program.

The idea is to launch Auxílio Brasil, which will take the place of Bolsa Família and aims to serve around 18 million Brazilians. According to President Jair Bolsonaro, the installments will be BRL 400 until at least the end of 2022. The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, explained that payments should start in November of this year, 2021.

7th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

Payment dates for Bolsa Família beneficiaries follow the final digit of the NIS. This Monday (10/25), the 7th installment will be paid to subscribers with final NIS 6. Check the full calendar for these beneficiaries:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 October 18, 2021 NIS 2 October 19, 2021 NIS 3 October 20, 2021 NIS 4 October 21, 2021 NIS 5 October 22, 2021 NIS 6 October 25, 2021 NIS 7 October 26, 2021 NIS 8 October 27, 2021 NIS 9 October 28, 2021 NIS 0 October 29, 2021

Remember that the money can be withdrawn from the same deadline for account deposits. Beneficiaries will be able to withdraw the money at bank branches or bank correspondents, using traditional cards (‘Citizen’ or ‘Bolsa Família’).