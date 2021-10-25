Cameras catch Ecuador Olympic sprinter murder; see video

GUAYAQUIL – Images from security cameras, which are being analyzed by police, caught the murder of Ecuadorian Olympic sprinter Alex Quiñonez, 32, who was shot dead last Friday night in the city of Guayquil. The crime takes place in the midst of a wave of violence that is sweeping the country. Ecuador is under curfew after the government declared a state of emergency to fight drug trafficking.

The footage shows a white car approaching a group of pedestrians parked on the sidewalk in the Florida Hills region. Two criminals get out of the vehicle and shoot. At least three people manage to escape. Two men are shot and fall to the ground, including Quiñonez. The other was identified as Christopher Arcalla Ramírez, an urban music singer.

Video contains strong images:

#Guayaquil | Video of security cameras of muestran who went directly to Alex Quiñónez and would not be a collateral casualty. They were not worn by a Suzuki, and even worse dressed as policemen. The checks in the cuadrrán inform that they said that it would be an “error”. pic.twitter.com/p3Y2s1vOPt — UV TELEVISION. (@UVtelevision) October 24, 2021

According to police, 25 bullets were collected at the crime scene. The sprinter was shot several times, including in the head. Authorities believe he could have been a “collateral victim”.

According to an aunt of Quiñonez, the athlete had gone to buy food with his father-in-law when he was surprised by the bandits. The sprinter, considered by many to be the best in Ecuadorian history, was married and had three children.

Alex Quiñonez was a bronze medalist at the 2019 World Cup in Doha Photo: MUSTAFA ABUMUNES / STR

Olympic finalist

Quiñonez was a bronze medalist in the 200 meters at the 2019 Doha World Cup and competed in the final of the sport at the London Olympic Games in 2012, when he finished in seventh place. The sprinter was also champion of the Pan American Games in Lima. He was suspended in July this year for failing to notify his whereabouts to doping control, which prevented him from participating in the Tokyo Olympics.





Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso expressed his condolences and said the murder “will not go unpunished”. This month, Lasso decreed a 60-day state of emergency due to rising crime in the country. In the last 10 months, there have been almost 2,000 murders in Guayaquil alone.

This is the second murder of an Olympic athlete this month alone. Last week, 25-year-old Kenyan runner Agnes Jebet Tirop, current world record holder for 10,000 meters, was stabbed to death in her home in the town of Iten, Kenya. Her ex-husband Ibrahim Rotich is singled out as the prime suspect. He reportedly left a letter confessing to the crime and even called the victim’s parents asking for forgiveness for “an accident”.