Camilo wins race 2 at Velocitta; Casagrande is 2nd

Right after the first race, won by William Salas, who converted pole position into victory, the Stock Car Pro Series held the second of the weekend at speed. And in the race that closed the 10th stage of the 2021 season, Thiago Camilo took advantage of the strategy at the time of the stop to jump the cat, take the lead and win race 2, having Gabriel Casagrande in second.

Casagrande had to hold off Allam Khodair’s advances on the final lap, with the Blau driver closing the podium. Completed the top 10: Daniel Serra, Denis Navarro, Ricardo Zonta, Guilherme Salas, Gaetano di Mauro, Rubens Barrichello and Lucas Foresti.

In the first race, Guilherme Salas had a good race, defending Ricardo Zonta’s attacks to convert pole into victory, while Ricardo Maurício and Gabriel Casagrande closed the top 10. Applying the inversion of the top ten to form the grid in the second race , we had Casagrande on pole, with Maurício closing the front row.

At the start, Casagrande did well and kept first, while confusion reigned further back, with several crashes that resulted in damage to the grid. Among them, Ricardo Maurício, Átila Abreu, Danilo Dirani and Cesar Ramos, who left.

The debris on the track forced the race management to trigger the safety car with less than two minutes elapsed in the 30-minute setback. It was also announced that the incidents will be analyzed after the race.

The race direction authorized the green flag with 23 minutes to go. At that time, Casagrande was leading, with di Mauro in second, Khodair in third, Camilo in fourth and Salas in fifth.

Casagrande left calmly, while Khodair went on top of di Mauro, taking Camilo with him. The championship’s runner-up, Serra, came in sixth, attacking Salas.

With 19 minutes to go, the safety car was activated again, due to the abandonment of Bruno Baptista, with problems in the suspension of the car that led him to lose control.

The stop window was triggered with 14 minutes to go, one lap after the safety car left the track for the removal of Baptista’s car.

With the stoppage window ending with 06 minutes still on the clock, and the order of forces reestablished, the race had a new leader: Thiago Camilo, who opened a considerable advantage to Casagrande, who was involved in a direct fight for the championship leadership , with Saw pressing for second position. Khodair and Navarro completed the top 5.

While Camilo continued to open, reaching a lead of 3s, the dispute between Casagrande and Serra also allowed other riders to approach, forming a peloton that extended to Salas, in seventh position.

The last lap still had an unusual scene, with Beto Monteiro having to run out of his car, which was on fire. Hopefully, no major problems for the pilot.

In the end, Thiago Camilo had peace of mind to win race 2 at Velocitta, ending the 10th stage of the 2021 season, despite the strong approach of Gabriel Casagrande. The championship leader managed to hold off Allam Khodair’s advances to finish second, with the Blau driver third.

Completed the top 10: Daniel Serra, Denis Navarro, Ricardo Zonta, Guilherme Salas, Gaetano di Mauro, Rubens Barrichello and Lucas Foresti.

The Stock Car Pro Series resumes activities on November 21, with the penultimate stage of the 2021 season in Santa Cruz do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul. Motorsport.com you follow the complete coverage of the main category of national motorsport, in addition to broadcasts of all activities in Portuguese and English.

Pos. At the. Pilot Team Model Diff. Leader 1 21 Thiago Camilo Ipiranga Racing Corolla – two 83 Gabriel Casagrande AMattheis Vogel Motorsport cross 1,476 3 18 Allam Khodair Blau Motorsport cross 1,842 4 29 Daniel Serra Eurofarma-RC cross 2,334 5 5 Denis Navarro Knight Sports cross 2,859 6 10 Ricardo Zonta RCM Motorsport Corolla 3,087 7 85 William Salas KTF Sports cross 3,634 8 11 Gaetano di Mauro KTF Racing cross 5,777 9 111 Rubens Barrichello Full Time Sports Corolla 8,018 10 12 Lucas Foresti KTF Sports cross 9,205 11 70 Diego Nunes Blau Motorsport cross 9,771 12 0 Cacá Bueno Crown Racing cross 10,149 13 110 Felipe Lapenna Hot Car Competitions cross 10,830 14 8 Rafael Suzuki Full Time Bassani Corolla 12,322 15 28 Galid Osman Shell V-Power cross 13,200 16 117 Matthias Rossi Full Time Sports Corolla 15,082 17 9 Guga Lima AMattheis Vogel Motorsport cross 16,064 18 80 Marcos Gomes Knight Sports cross 18,701 19 48 Tony Kanaan Full Time Bassani Corolla 19,143 20 91 Felipe Massa Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team cross 19,669 21 43 Pedro Cardoso KTF Racing cross 27,550 22 54 Tuca Antoniazi Hot Car Competitions cross 1 Lp. 23 88 Beto Monteiro Crown Racing cross 2 Lp. 24 86 Gustavo Frigotto RKL Competitions cross 6 Lp. 25 16 Christian Hahn Blau Motorsport II cross 9 Lp. 26 4 Julio Campos Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team cross 14 Lp. 27 44 Bruno Baptist RCM Motorsport Corolla 14 Lp. 28 90 Ricardo Mauricio Eurofarma-RC cross – 29 30 Cesar Ramos Ipiranga Racing Corolla – 30 51 Attila Abreu Shell V-Power cross – 31 128 Danilo Dirani Scuderia CJ Corolla –

See how the Stock Car Pro Series was at Velocitta:

Subscribe to Motorsport.com YouTube Channel The best videos about motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Apply now, give the like (‘joinha’) in the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels.

Podcast #140 – Does Mercedes have the advantage in the US? rich hairstyle responds

Your browser does not support the audio element.

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: