Camilo wins race 2 at Velocitta; Casagrande is 2nd

by

Right after the first race, won by William Salas, who converted pole position into victory, the Stock Car Pro Series held the second of the weekend at speed. And in the race that closed the 10th stage of the 2021 season, Thiago Camilo took advantage of the strategy at the time of the stop to jump the cat, take the lead and win race 2, having Gabriel Casagrande in second.

Casagrande had to hold off Allam Khodair’s advances on the final lap, with the Blau driver closing the podium. Completed the top 10: Daniel Serra, Denis Navarro, Ricardo Zonta, Guilherme Salas, Gaetano di Mauro, Rubens Barrichello and Lucas Foresti.

Read too:

In the first race, Guilherme Salas had a good race, defending Ricardo Zonta’s attacks to convert pole into victory, while Ricardo Maurício and Gabriel Casagrande closed the top 10. Applying the inversion of the top ten to form the grid in the second race , we had Casagrande on pole, with Maurício closing the front row.

At the start, Casagrande did well and kept first, while confusion reigned further back, with several crashes that resulted in damage to the grid. Among them, Ricardo Maurício, Átila Abreu, Danilo Dirani and Cesar Ramos, who left.

The debris on the track forced the race management to trigger the safety car with less than two minutes elapsed in the 30-minute setback. It was also announced that the incidents will be analyzed after the race.

The race direction authorized the green flag with 23 minutes to go. At that time, Casagrande was leading, with di Mauro in second, Khodair in third, Camilo in fourth and Salas in fifth.

Casagrande left calmly, while Khodair went on top of di Mauro, taking Camilo with him. The championship’s runner-up, Serra, came in sixth, attacking Salas.

With 19 minutes to go, the safety car was activated again, due to the abandonment of Bruno Baptista, with problems in the suspension of the car that led him to lose control.

The stop window was triggered with 14 minutes to go, one lap after the safety car left the track for the removal of Baptista’s car.

With the stoppage window ending with 06 minutes still on the clock, and the order of forces reestablished, the race had a new leader: Thiago Camilo, who opened a considerable advantage to Casagrande, who was involved in a direct fight for the championship leadership , with Saw pressing for second position. Khodair and Navarro completed the top 5.

While Camilo continued to open, reaching a lead of 3s, the dispute between Casagrande and Serra also allowed other riders to approach, forming a peloton that extended to Salas, in seventh position.

The last lap still had an unusual scene, with Beto Monteiro having to run out of his car, which was on fire. Hopefully, no major problems for the pilot.

In the end, Thiago Camilo had peace of mind to win race 2 at Velocitta, ending the 10th stage of the 2021 season, despite the strong approach of Gabriel Casagrande. The championship leader managed to hold off Allam Khodair’s advances to finish second, with the Blau driver third.

Completed the top 10: Daniel Serra, Denis Navarro, Ricardo Zonta, Guilherme Salas, Gaetano di Mauro, Rubens Barrichello and Lucas Foresti.

The Stock Car Pro Series resumes activities on November 21, with the penultimate stage of the 2021 season in Santa Cruz do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul. Motorsport.com you follow the complete coverage of the main category of national motorsport, in addition to broadcasts of all activities in Portuguese and English.

Pos.

At the.

Pilot

Team

Model

Diff. Leader

1

21

Thiago Camilo

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

two

83

Gabriel Casagrande

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

cross

1,476

3

18

Allam Khodair

Blau Motorsport

cross

1,842

4

29

Daniel Serra

Eurofarma-RC

cross

2,334

5

5

Denis Navarro

Knight Sports

cross

2,859

6

10

Ricardo Zonta

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

3,087

7

85

William Salas

KTF Sports

cross

3,634

8

11

Gaetano di Mauro

KTF Racing

cross

5,777

9

111

Rubens Barrichello

Full Time Sports

Corolla

8,018

10

12

Lucas Foresti

KTF Sports

cross

9,205

11

70

Diego Nunes

Blau Motorsport

cross

9,771

12

0

Cacá Bueno

Crown Racing

cross

10,149

13

110

Felipe Lapenna

Hot Car Competitions

cross

10,830

14

8

Rafael Suzuki

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

12,322

15

28

Galid Osman

Shell V-Power

cross

13,200

16

117

Matthias Rossi

Full Time Sports

Corolla

15,082

17

9

Guga Lima

AMattheis Vogel Motorsport

cross

16,064

18

80

Marcos Gomes

Knight Sports

cross

18,701

19

48

Tony Kanaan

Full Time Bassani

Corolla

19,143

20

91

Felipe Massa

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

cross

19,669

21

43

Pedro Cardoso

KTF Racing

cross

27,550

22

54

Tuca Antoniazi

Hot Car Competitions

cross

1 Lp.

23

88

Beto Monteiro

Crown Racing

cross

2 Lp.

24

86

Gustavo Frigotto

RKL Competitions

cross

6 Lp.

25

16

Christian Hahn

Blau Motorsport II

cross

9 Lp.

26

4

Julio Campos

Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team

cross

14 Lp.

27

44

Bruno Baptist

RCM Motorsport

Corolla

14 Lp.

28

90

Ricardo Mauricio

Eurofarma-RC

cross

29

30

Cesar Ramos

Ipiranga Racing

Corolla

30

51

Attila Abreu

Shell V-Power

cross

31

128

Danilo Dirani

Scuderia CJ

Corolla

See how the Stock Car Pro Series was at Velocitta:

Subscribe to Motorsport.com YouTube Channel

The best videos about motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Apply now, give the like (‘joinha’) in the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels.

Podcast #140 – Does Mercedes have the advantage in the US? rich hairstyle responds

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST:

to share

comments