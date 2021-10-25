Camilo wins race 2 at Velocitta; Casagrande is 2nd

Right after the first race, won by William Salas, who converted pole position into victory, the Stock Car Pro Series held the second of the weekend at speed. And in the race that closed the 10th stage of the 2021 season, Thiago Camilo took advantage of the strategy at the time of the stop to jump the cat, take the lead and win race 2, having Gabriel Casagrande in second.
Casagrande had to hold off Allam Khodair’s advances on the final lap, with the Blau driver closing the podium. Completed the top 10: Daniel Serra, Denis Navarro, Ricardo Zonta, Guilherme Salas, Gaetano di Mauro, Rubens Barrichello and Lucas Foresti.
In the first race, Guilherme Salas had a good race, defending Ricardo Zonta’s attacks to convert pole into victory, while Ricardo Maurício and Gabriel Casagrande closed the top 10. Applying the inversion of the top ten to form the grid in the second race , we had Casagrande on pole, with Maurício closing the front row.
At the start, Casagrande did well and kept first, while confusion reigned further back, with several crashes that resulted in damage to the grid. Among them, Ricardo Maurício, Átila Abreu, Danilo Dirani and Cesar Ramos, who left.
The debris on the track forced the race management to trigger the safety car with less than two minutes elapsed in the 30-minute setback. It was also announced that the incidents will be analyzed after the race.
The race direction authorized the green flag with 23 minutes to go. At that time, Casagrande was leading, with di Mauro in second, Khodair in third, Camilo in fourth and Salas in fifth.
Casagrande left calmly, while Khodair went on top of di Mauro, taking Camilo with him. The championship’s runner-up, Serra, came in sixth, attacking Salas.
With 19 minutes to go, the safety car was activated again, due to the abandonment of Bruno Baptista, with problems in the suspension of the car that led him to lose control.
The stop window was triggered with 14 minutes to go, one lap after the safety car left the track for the removal of Baptista’s car.
With the stoppage window ending with 06 minutes still on the clock, and the order of forces reestablished, the race had a new leader: Thiago Camilo, who opened a considerable advantage to Casagrande, who was involved in a direct fight for the championship leadership , with Saw pressing for second position. Khodair and Navarro completed the top 5.
While Camilo continued to open, reaching a lead of 3s, the dispute between Casagrande and Serra also allowed other riders to approach, forming a peloton that extended to Salas, in seventh position.
The last lap still had an unusual scene, with Beto Monteiro having to run out of his car, which was on fire. Hopefully, no major problems for the pilot.
In the end, Thiago Camilo had peace of mind to win race 2 at Velocitta, ending the 10th stage of the 2021 season, despite the strong approach of Gabriel Casagrande. The championship leader managed to hold off Allam Khodair’s advances to finish second, with the Blau driver third.
Completed the top 10: Daniel Serra, Denis Navarro, Ricardo Zonta, Guilherme Salas, Gaetano di Mauro, Rubens Barrichello and Lucas Foresti.
The Stock Car Pro Series resumes activities on November 21, with the penultimate stage of the 2021 season in Santa Cruz do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul. Motorsport.com you follow the complete coverage of the main category of national motorsport, in addition to broadcasts of all activities in Portuguese and English.
Pos.
At the.
Pilot
Team
Model
Diff. Leader
1
21
Thiago Camilo
Ipiranga Racing
Corolla
–
two
83
Gabriel Casagrande
AMattheis Vogel Motorsport
cross
1,476
3
18
Allam Khodair
Blau Motorsport
cross
1,842
4
29
Daniel Serra
Eurofarma-RC
cross
2,334
5
5
Denis Navarro
Knight Sports
cross
2,859
6
10
Ricardo Zonta
RCM Motorsport
Corolla
3,087
7
85
William Salas
KTF Sports
cross
3,634
8
11
Gaetano di Mauro
KTF Racing
cross
5,777
9
111
Rubens Barrichello
Full Time Sports
Corolla
8,018
10
12
Lucas Foresti
KTF Sports
cross
9,205
11
70
Diego Nunes
Blau Motorsport
cross
9,771
12
0
Cacá Bueno
Crown Racing
cross
10,149
13
110
Felipe Lapenna
Hot Car Competitions
cross
10,830
14
8
Rafael Suzuki
Full Time Bassani
Corolla
12,322
15
28
Galid Osman
Shell V-Power
cross
13,200
16
117
Matthias Rossi
Full Time Sports
Corolla
15,082
17
9
Guga Lima
AMattheis Vogel Motorsport
cross
16,064
18
80
Marcos Gomes
Knight Sports
cross
18,701
19
48
Tony Kanaan
Full Time Bassani
Corolla
19,143
20
91
Felipe Massa
Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team
cross
19,669
21
43
Pedro Cardoso
KTF Racing
cross
27,550
22
54
Tuca Antoniazi
Hot Car Competitions
cross
1 Lp.
23
88
Beto Monteiro
Crown Racing
cross
2 Lp.
24
86
Gustavo Frigotto
RKL Competitions
cross
6 Lp.
25
16
Christian Hahn
Blau Motorsport II
cross
9 Lp.
26
4
Julio Campos
Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team
cross
14 Lp.
27
44
Bruno Baptist
RCM Motorsport
Corolla
14 Lp.
28
90
Ricardo Mauricio
Eurofarma-RC
cross
–
29
30
Cesar Ramos
Ipiranga Racing
Corolla
–
30
51
Attila Abreu
Shell V-Power
cross
–
31
128
Danilo Dirani
Scuderia CJ
Corolla
–
See how the Stock Car Pro Series was at Velocitta:
Subscribe to Motorsport.com YouTube Channel
The best videos about motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Apply now, give the like (‘joinha’) in the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels.
Podcast #140 – Does Mercedes have the advantage in the US? rich hairstyle responds
FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST:
to share
comments