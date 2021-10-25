Can Frank Vogel have his days numbered at the Lakers?

nba_frank_vogel_pode_estar_com_os_dias_contados_no_lakers

Whenever teams struggle, the coach is always the first to be blamed and is usually fired. It’s the board’s way of trying to resolve issues in most sports. We Brazilians know this very well with our football, even more often than in the NBA.

Usually, after winning titles, the coach gains a certain advantage and gets some credits even with a job less than expected and with his team in difficulties.

But with LeBron James on your team, those credits can run out faster. Depending on how this season unfolds, don’t be surprised if the Lakers are looking for a new coach.

Before the season started, people inside the Lakers wondered how the board hadn’t yet given the coach a contract extension. When done, many claim it was a one-year minimum contract.

Journalist Marc Stein published an article in which he says exactly this:

“Luke Walton will no longer be the Pacific Division coach with the hottest potato in his hands. This place could be Vogel’s.

Vogel finally received a long overdue contract extension in August, but it took him an entire season after he won a championship in his rookie season at the Lakers and reportedly was renewed for just one year. That’s not much long-term security for the coach of a newly championed team.

Walton also has only this season and the next remaining on his contract, but simply taking the Kings to the West 7-10 play-in would represent tangible progress for a franchise that has lost the playoffs for 15 straight seasons. Vogel has to manage a slew of new players, starting with Westbrook and Anthony, and he has to get the Lakers back to the NBA Finals, at the very least, for this season to be considered a success.

It’s the hardest coaching job in the league.”

Stein highlights how there are so many different personalities in the Lakers locker room, especially with the number of achievements most players already have in their bag. Although Vogel has already won a title, he has never played in the league, something players take into account for the respect they give coaches.

This will be a crucial season, as eyes will turn to Vogel when the team does badly on the court, but winning games will definitely give you more peace of mind to work with.

