Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro shows that there is still room for sedans – 10/24/2021

The market asks for SUVs and Caoa Chery, as we well know, has its strong representatives in this segment that does not stop growing. However, she also confirms that she continues to believe in the midsize sedan segment by launching the Arrizo 6 Pro, a version with a more refined finish, with a greater dose of technology and an exclusive look.

First of all, it is worth explaining that the Arrizo 6 GSX remains in line and without changes, which is why executives treat the novelty as another product. But, in practice, we do speak of the same model.

It’s easy to recognize the Arizzo 6 Pro by looking at the front design, with a new, much larger grille and no frames to create the floating effect. Then there are the headlights with the same design, but with an LED guide around the set and which is also equipped with LED bulbs.

Behind the visual impact is good with the new board placement in the trunk lid, the LED-illuminated lanterns redesigned and dimmed but now joined by a glossy black bar. On the side, everything is pretty much the same, except for the 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the sedan, maybe the package is more exciting, because that’s where you can confirm the additional dose of refinement and, mainly, of technology applied to the Arrizo 6 Pro.

The panel is elegantly finished, with lots of glossy black accents, and is made interesting by the new 10.25-inch high-resolution multimedia screen built into the set. The result is a unique and very elegant surface. Same thing for the instrument panel, which is exactly the same size as the multimedia screen.

To fulfill the Premium proposal, it brings a well-made overall finish, soft surfaces lined with material that imitates leather and with visible seams. The seats, exclusive to the version, are beautiful and very involving, the center console was redesigned and is in a higher position to provide a cockpit – cockpit – condition for the driver. You only need to adjust the depth of the steering wheel.

In the equipment package, the already good list was reinforced, highlighting the camera system with 360º vision, electronic parking brake with Auto Hold function and the blind spot monitoring system.

From then on, Arrizo 6 Pro keeps everything we already know about it. It follows with the good 1.5 flex engine of 150 horsepower and 21.4 Kgfm of torque, accompanied by the automatic transmission of the CVT type with two driving modes: Sport and Eco.

By the way, the Arrizo 6 CVT gearbox has that feature that simulates the change of up to 09 gears. And, in general, the set is pleasing because it delivers agility in urban traffic and with a positive characteristic: even when you need to make a quick resumption and step on the accelerator, the automatic transmission does not raise the engine revs so much, to the point of inconvenience, as with many models with this type of exchange.

The consumption figures are also good, with official averages of 11 km/l in the city and 13.3 km/l on the road (with gasoline in the tank). And, for me, two very striking features of the Arrizo 6 are also noticed in the Pro version: good soundproofing and firm suspension that doesn’t compromise the expected comfort.

With the launch of the Arrizo 6 Pro, we confirm yet another characteristic of Caoa Chery: the willingness to move quickly in its line models. Something that, on average, scares more than it pleases buyers of the brand’s models. But it is still a positive effort to be different from others.

And the Arrizo 6 Pro, even though it is a little more expensive, fulfills the promise of delivering something more, and that deserves attention. After all, it also represents a dose of novelty in this segment that is increasingly weakened and with few new bets.

Price Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 PRO

Entry: BRL 134,990.00

Normal value: R$139,990