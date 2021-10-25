Cargo ship fire spews toxic gas off the coast of Canada | World

The Coast Guard removed 16 people from a burning cargo ship that is spewing toxic gas off the coast of Canada in the Pacific Ocean.

The fire broke out on Saturday (23) in containers on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals.

The Canadian Coast Guard said it is working with the US Coast Guard to assess the situation, including environmental risks.

Authorities announced this Sunday (24) that there is no security risk for people on the coast.

“There are no reports of injuries,” Danaos Shipping Co, the company that manages the container ship, said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday (24).

2 of 3 Container ship Zim Kingston fire in British Columbia coastal waters on Saturday — Photo: Canadian Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters Container ship Zim Kingston fire in British Columbia coastal waters on Saturday — Photo: Canadian Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

The ship Zim Kingston was headed for Vancouver when the fire broke out late Saturday night, according to CBC News.

“The ship is on fire and spewing toxic gas,” the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement. The vessel remains anchored off the coast of British Columbia, he said.

The Guard also reported that 16 people were evacuated from the ship after the fire reached 10 containers.

Danaos Shipping Co told Reuters that “the fire appears to have been contained and a firefighting and rescue team has been called in to ensure the safe return of the vessel’s crew.”

The teams are working to track 40 containers that have fallen into the sea. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The ship was carrying more than 52,000 kilograms of chemicals in two containers that caught fire, according to CBC News.

There is currently no security risk for people ashore, but the situation will continue to be monitored. Authorities advised mariners to stay away from the area.

The crew of the Zim Kingston reported on Friday bad weather west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.