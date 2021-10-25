Carla Diaz isolated after living Suzane Von Richthofen

Carla Diaz played Suzane von Richthofen in the films “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, available on Amazon Prime Video, and is quite satisfied with the repercussions of the productions.

In an interview with “Glamour” magazine, the 30-year-old actress said she was very happy with the reception of the films and with the reviews.

I have heard many nice comments, especially from professionals in my field, which makes me honored. It was a job that demanded a lot from me and from the whole team.

According to Diaz, it was a very intense process of surrender to the character and respect for those involved in the crime.

In the same interview, she said that she had revisited content about what happened and, later, that she was alone, so that she could come back to herself.

For work, I reviewed everything that came out, reread articles, videos of reports… My care, after the recordings, was to stay quiet at home, in my corner. We filmed in São Paulo and I was alone in the city where I was born and I keep an apartment, despite living in Rio for many years with my mother. I needed to be alone, in mine, in my corner, to get back on track.

In 2002, Suzane von Richthofen, along with her boyfriend Daniel Cravinhos, and her brother-in-law, Cristian Cravinhos, plotted the death of the girl’s parents, Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen, beaten to death by the Cravinhos brothers. The films “The Girl Who Killed My Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” feature Suzane and Daniel’s versions of the events that led to the crime.