Carla Perez surprises fans by dancing Tchan in Dubai desert – Trends

Carla Perez (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

on vacation with



Xanddy



in Dubai, in the Arab Emirates,



Carla Perez





visited the desert and took the opportunity to recall one of the most iconic choreographies of the



the chan



, group she was a dancer.

The blonde showed that she still remembers the choreography of Dana do Ventre, one of the group’s biggest hits. In the 90s, tchan dragged a crowd with their hits. And, last Saturday (10/23), Carla, who was one of Tchan’s Blondes, relived that moment, publishing a video on social networks.

“Whoever lived, comments,” she wrote in the caption. In Stories, she added: “I’m not in Egypt, but it had to do a little dance,” she joked.

The blonde showed that she still has a lot of sway in her body and showed the dance to the netizens.

The publication caused nostalgia among followers who left affectionate messages. “Etchaa! For me to get this choreography was frilled. I love you”, published one of them. “Oh my God! Babe. I love it,” assumed another. “What a queen,” commented a third.

Carla recently opened a new travel album alongside her husband, Xanddy. The couple are enjoying their vacation in Dubai and posed together in the desert and inside a balloon. In the caption, she took the opportunity to declare herself.

“Me, you and the sunrise. Feeling closer to God! Another incredible experience here in Dubai,” wrote Perez.

Fans are ecstatic with the blonde dancing in the desert



For example today Carla Perez danced Tchan in the desert Everything to me %u2014 Natlia Reichert (@ntlntl) October 23, 2021

Carla Perez dancing “scraping tchan” was all I needed to liven up my Saturday %uD83D%uDC83 https://t.co/EEsPbfY7zW %u2014 Media Personality %u2B50%uD83D%uDC83 (@AmyOliveira16) October 23, 2021