‘Carrying a picture on his back’ · TV News

Wanessa Camargo turned away the criticisms surrounding the Show dos Famosos thanks to the cry of “gallopeira” in her homage to Perla this Sunday (24). The singer was praised on social media, and Boninho became the web’s favorite target for taking a tenth of her performance. “She carries this picture on her back,” wrote one netizen.

Domingão’s picture has not been pleasing to the web, which considers the presentations and characterization below the previous editions led by Fausto Silva. Zezé di Camargo’s daughter, incidentally, was the only one who managed to escape becoming a meme on Twitter.

Thiago Arancam was not pleased to pay tribute to Cauby Peixoto (1931-2016), and Vitor Kley was even compared to Rogério Flausino, from Jota Quest, playing Justin Bieber.

The Gaucho, however, received the same grade as his colleague when he was evaluated by Boninho – a 9.9. Globo’s director explained that the participant could have stayed longer to sustain the chorus of the song that turned Paraguayan Perla into a star in the 1970s.

“Boninho needs to level the competition. Not like giving 9.9 to Justin and then to Perla. There is a huge difference. Wanessa Camargo and Gloria Groove are taking the competition to another level. It’s unfair,” complained Emerson Santos.

“Wanessa was amazing paying homage to Perla. Boninho, tries to make the gallop. I doubt he can,” added Adian Gouveia.

The musician, who received top marks from Preta Gil and Claudia Raia, confessed that she has always been a fan of the artist and of Paraguayan music:

When I was a child, I wanted to be her, to have a lot of her hair, I thought she was beautiful, strong. She spun, had this magic, this seduction. I was a big fan of her, who represented this country that is not only our neighbor, but which is also very important to us. The sertanejo brings a lot of the Paraguayan polka.

