Cars to buy for the price of the new Macbook Pro

The MacBook Pro in its 2021 version was recently announced by Apple. And, if on the one hand technology fans were attracted by the new release, on the other the prohibitive price of R$ 26,999 in its cheaper version ended up cooling most people’s spirits.

But does not stop there. In its second version, changing the 14-inch screen for a 16-inch one, the price rises to R$ 32,999. In its latest version – with M1 Max processor (10-core CPU and 32-core GPU), 64 GB unified memory and 8 TB SSD storage – the MacBook Pro comes for R$ 77,999.

In other words, the dilemma of whether or not to buy the new MacBook Pro – if you have the money – can reach the point where you have to choose between a new car or a computer, given the price.

So, if you have money to buy your MacBook, but you also need to change your car, here are some models you could buy for the same price as Apple’s new product and make your decision.

(Prices are from Fipe Table)

