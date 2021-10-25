Cássio receives the third yellow card and defrauds Corinthians against Chape; Xavier is expelled | corinthians

Corinthians will not have its own goalkeeper in the duel against Chapecoense, on November 1st, at Neo Química Arena. Cássio was on the hook and took the third yellow card during the 2-2 draw against Internacional, in Beira-Rio.

The tendency is for the young Matheus Donelli, 19, to start for the fifth time this season, but the first time in the Brasileirão. The cast also includes Guilherme, Caique França and Carlos Miguel.

Cassio, by the way, became the target of criticism on social networks because of the goal scored by Gustavo Maia in extra time. Many fans believe the ball was defensible and that the goalkeeper made a mistake (see the bid in the video above).

The other team’s embezzlement will be defensive midfielder Xavier, who entered the second half of the game, was one of the most excited players in the confusion with Inter players in extra time and received a red card from referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo. He and Patrick even argued in the locker room tunnel.

Coach Sylvinho will have the return of defender João Victor, who served an automatic suspension and gave place to Raul Gustavo against Internacional.

