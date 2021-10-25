Cast mourns James Michael Tyler’s death, the Gunther

Actor James Michael Tyler, famous for playing the character Gunther in the series “Friends”, died of cancer at age 59. The information was confirmed by his representative to TMZ yesterday.

Like fans of the show, some of the actor’s co-stars were also moved by the death of their friend and paid tribute to him. Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow mourned Tyler’s death on Instagram.

Actor James Michael Tyler was honored by the cast of “Friends” Image: Reproduction

“Friends wouldn’t be the same without you. Thanks for the laughs you’ve brought to the show and for all of our lives. You’ll be sorely missed,” said Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, the character Gunther was passionate about. She was the first to speak.

A short time later, Courteney Cox, Monica’s interpreter, also voiced: “The amount of gratitude you brought and demonstrated daily on set is the amount of gratitude I have for meeting you. Rest in peace, James.”

Lisa Kudrow, Phoebe from “Friends”, also said goodbye to her friend: “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for all of us.”

Matt LeBlanc, who played the character of “Joe,” also paid tribute to the artist: “We had a lot of laughs, buddy. We’ll miss you. Rest in peace, my friend.”

According to his agent, Tyler died yesterday morning at his home in Los Angeles (USA) — he had stage 4 prostate cancer.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friends’), but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician and loving husband,” his family said in a statement.

“Michael loved live music, rooting for his Clemson Tigers and often found himself on fun and unplanned adventures. If you’ve met him once, you’ve made a friend for life.”

The actor announced his diagnosis of cancer earlier this year, which surprised fans as he had just appeared on the “Friends – The Reunion” special (2021) and made no mention of it.

He later clarified why he hadn’t gone public at that time because it would be sad at a special time. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

James Michael Tyler starred in 150 episodes of “Friends” over 10 seasons as the perennial employee of the Central Perk cafeteria. The actor even appeared in series like “Sabrina, the Sorceress’s Apprentice” and “Modern Music”.