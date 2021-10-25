Celso Portiolli opens the game and reveals a discovery that almost shook his career on SBT

Celso Portiolli told in an interview with Maravilha program who almost got fired from SBT in the late 1990s. He found that he was on the company’s cut list and, in the nick of time, got rid of the walk to HR.

The presenter of Domingo Legal and Show do Milhão admitted that he was quite scared by the news. “I was scared, ‘it’s over, I didn’t like it’, but they kept it up. They took the Pass or Repass in the week, and put it at 11am on Sunday”, remembered.

“It wasn’t even a network. It was local. Nobody remembers. Just so it doesn’t go off the air”, he recalled. Interestingly, a few years later, Portiolli took over Domingo Legal from 11 am, in a network throughout the country.

In the interview, the famous man remembered when he was in front of the pilot of Qual É A Música?, which was off the air for eight years. “I don’t have this pilot. The Americans came to Brazil to direct me”, commented.

“Silvio would call me and I would say: ‘What a beautiful, wonderful program. I thought I was going to present it. What a wonderful, beautiful scenery, I made two or three pilots, I don’t remember well”, he confessed.

One day, Silvio broached the subject and poured cold water on the employee’s plans: “And then he said, ‘but you’re not going to present it, I’m going to present it’. In fact, he did well. Watching the reruns, no one can do like Silvio Santos. There’s nothing for anyone”.

jealous of the wife

Celso said his beginnings on television and his success with fans caused some problems at home. “When I started doing political campaigns, I was always very given. At SBT, I always took pictures with everyone. I take pictures with everyone from the camera. When I started doing television, I became a little famous”, exposed.

“I went on vacation in the interior of Mato Grosso do Sul. Some people went home to take pictures and my wife started to get angry. She started to get jealous. I said: ‘If you continue to be jealous all over… I always struggled to be a TV guy, that’s part of my job, if you continue to be jealous, the relationship will not work.’ She never bothered me with it again. That’s 24 years ago”, remembered.

Check out:

