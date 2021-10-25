Ceni has two Flamengo players in the reinforcement list for 2022, says journalist; see which ones

According to Jorge Nicola, Rogério Ceni has already delivered a list of reinforcements to the São Paulo board. Diego Ribas and Willian Arão, from Flamengo, are in it

Rogerio Ceni already presented your reinforcement list to São Paulo for 2022. And, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, on his blog at Yahoo! sports, there are names of Flamengo.

Diego Ribas and Willian Aaron are two names of the Rio club that the coach, who was the club’s Brazilian champion in 2020, asked the board of directors of the Tricolor.

According to Nicola, Ceni praised the wheel, who became the first-team player and a key player during his time at the red-black. Leadership, good aerial ball, ball play and experience were some points raised by the coach.

The big problem would be to convince Flamengo to release Arão. With a contract until the end of 2023, the defensive midfielder is valued and recently had an offer from Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, which was rejected by the Rio de Janeiro club.

The main asset would be to offer a contract with a higher salary than the 28-year-old player would receive in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to the two Flamengo midfielders, another name requested by Rogério Ceni, according to Jorge Nicola, is goalkeeper Felipe Alves, from strength.