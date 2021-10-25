Ceni praises Tiago Volpi’s good time at São Paulo: ‘It’s been growing’

Coach Rogério Ceni praised the good moment experienced by Tiago Volpi, São Paulo goalkeeper. After being the target of strong criticism, the athlete returned to confidence in the tricolor goal.

“The goalkeeper’s life is like that. It’s normal (to suffer criticism) when you concede goals or make a mistake, which ends up happening to everyone. But in recent games he has been growing, helping the team. Today (Sunday) we conceded a goal in one an indefensible ball and he’s been playing well, like everyone else. São Paulo as a whole has been playing well, with a lot of delivery,” said Ceni at a press conference. Tricolor lost 1-0 to Red Bull Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista.

Volpi, absolute title holder at São Paulo since 2019, has been having a troubled year. The goalkeeper failed in important games, such as against Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores and in the Copa do Brasil, against Fortaleza. His foot game is also the target of constant criticism.

However, the goalkeeper packed a streak of games. Volpi has been making several saves and even saved São Paulo in games against América-MG, Atlético-MG, Santos, Cuiabá and Ceará. In the defeat to Bragantino, the athlete also had good interventions.

Volpi and São Paulo’s next game will be against Internacional, on Sunday. The match will be at Morumbi, at 18:15 (GMT).