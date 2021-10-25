Chamber resumes face-to-face work requiring proof of vaccination | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies returned to face-to-face work on Monday (25) with the demand for proof of at least one of the doses of the vaccine against the new coronavirus.

The return to activities in person was announced by the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), last week.

The act with the rules was published last Thursday (21) and says that “to enter the premises of the Chamber of Deputies, they are mandatory”:

the use of a face shield;

temperature measurement;

the presentation of proof of vaccination.

The norm, however, relativizes the requirement of a vaccination card in relation to parliamentarians in the exercise of their mandate, by providing that, in their case, a “specific act will discipline compliance” with the requirement.

Legislative police officers and civil servants who secure the entrances to the Chamber have been charging since this Monday morning the vaccination card of those who enter the House’s premises.

The card is required from civil servants, parliamentary secretaries, outsourced workers, press professionals, among others. It is necessary to show the original or authenticated card. The electronic receipt issued by Conect Sus is also valid. Photos are not accepted.

The report followed the arrival of some civil servants to the Chamber, who were required to provide proof, but has not seen any congressman arrive at the House so far.

As the report found, starting next week, advisers, secretaries and professionals who work directly with legislative activity will receive a hologram to release the obligation to present the vaccination card every day.

On the other hand, other professionals, such as those in the press, outsourced workers and visitors, will need to present proof whenever they access the Chamber.

Those who come to Congress through the Senate, however, are not charged, since the normative act enacted by Lira is valid only for the Chamber.

Adjoining, the Chamber and Senate buildings have internal accesses where vaccination cards are not charged. In this way, it is possible to access the Chamber through the Senate without presenting proof of immunization.