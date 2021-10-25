Change in spending ceiling brings pessimism to the economy and overturns growth forecasts

Government participation in agreement to change fiscal rule pressures market mood and pushes down 2022 GDP expectations to something close to zero

DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes supported a change in the PEC stretch that allows for a change in the spending ceiling



The dealings of the federal government to change the rules of spending ceiling reinforce the feeling of pessimism for the Brazilian economy and should reflect a new wave of downward revisions to growth prospects for next year. Changes in the country’s main fiscal anchor generate fear among investors, who become even more suspicious of the Executive’s ability to maintain control of public spending, especially on the eve of the electoral cycle — a period already traditionally marked by great uncertainties and volatility. The bad mood of the market leads to the exit of dollars from the country, which in turn puts pressure on inflation and forces the Selic to increase by Central Bank (BC). In the last stage, the rise in interest rates takes the strength for the economy to maintain its growth rate. Despite all the efforts of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in stating that the changes introduced in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório to inflate the monthly fees of the Brazil Aid they do not change the fiscal framework, the market saw in the movement a breach that could culminate in the return of the period of irresponsibility with public accounts, similar to that observed in the not-too-distant past. “These accounting maneuvers were seen in the period of former president Dilma Rousseff, and everyone knows that they did not have a positive end. Now, we see this repeating itself in the government of Jair Bolsonaro”, says Paulo Duarte, chief economist at Valor Investimentos.

The PEC report approved by the special committee of the Chamber of Deputies on the evening of Thursday, 21, suggests changing the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling, with the potential to open more than R$ 80 billion in the 2022 Budget, the year in which the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) must seek re-election. The new opinion of the rapporteur Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) foresees to change the accumulated period of the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) from January to December. Since 2017, when the fiscal rule came into effect, the value takes into account the accumulated in the 12 months ended in June. According to the rapporteur, the change would result in a gain of R$ 39 billion in public accounts. Added to the accumulated R$ 40 billion to R$ 50 billion foreseen with the postponement of the payment of court-ordered debts, the PEC would bring an estimated space of R$ 83 billion. In practice, the PEC anticipates the reanalysis of the spending ceiling, scheduled only for 2026. The amount should be used to raise the Auxílio Brasil, the social program created to replace the family allowance, to R$ 400 by December 2022. The minister sought to accommodate the movement as necessary given the social urgency generated by the crisis of the new coronavirus. “The roof is a symbol of austerity, of commitment to future generations. But we are not going to let thousands of people go hungry to get ten in fiscal policy and zero in assistance to the most fragile”, said Guedes, this Friday, 22.

The result of this was the dollar return to trade above R$ 5.75 during the afternoon of Friday. Hours later, the exchange rate cooled down and closed the week at R$ 5.66 — the highest value in six months. The stock market also suffered. O Ibovespa, a reference on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, closed with a drop of 1.34%, to 106,296 points, the worst level since November last year. For financial market analysts, Guedes’ support for the passage that changes the fiscal rule indicates a contradiction to the position of austerity and control of public spending. “The minister abandoned the speech that he had been conducting so far, and this anchors expectations not only of breaking the spending ceiling, but that from now on the government will be more lenient with the fiscal side,” says Duarte. The strong aversion of the market shows that the figure of Guedes no longer represents that guarantee of respect for fiscal rules that the minister boasted until a few months ago. For Camila Abdelmalack, chief economist at Veedha Investimentos, investors’ confidence in Guedes’ “guarantor” figure was shaken. “All the credibility for maintaining the economic policy was deposited in it. As soon as the minister has flexibility for the fiscal rule, there is room for questioning how he will behave in the future”, he says. The remedy was not limited to the market. On Thursday night, hours after the approval of the PEC, four of Guedes’ secretaries asked to leave the economic team. The stampede sentiment raised rumors that the minister himself could resign on Friday morning. The fact, however, was rejected by Guedes during a speech with the President of the Republic on Friday afternoon.

The instability movement caused by the attempts to change the spending ceiling should reinforce the increase in the inflation — which is already at the highest level accumulated in 12 months since February 2016 — generated by the rise of the dollar. In response, the BC sees itself forced to tighten monetary policy even more, which has been expanding rapidly with two increases followed by 1 percentage point, which leaves it at the current level of 6.25% per year. The future trajectory is already seen as contractionary, that is, it creates obstacles for economic activity in the coming months. ASA Investments reduced the outlook for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2022 from 1.5% to 0.4%, and does not rule out that the fall could be even more severe and remain in the field of recession. “We still read that next year’s GDP may be a little positive, because there are some vectors, such as the agricultural harvest, which is expected to be favorable, the movement to expand the supply of industrial goods, and also some effect of the standardization of services”, says director Carlos Kawall. At Valor, the feeling is similar. In a report to clients, the house’s analysts revised the expectation for the recovery of next year from 1.3% to 0.8%. Both entities believe that the government’s actions have deteriorated inflation expectations and that the BC should respond already at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), with an increase of 1.5 percentage points, raising the Selic to 7.75% per year, ending 2021 above 9%. “The Central Bank will need to be even more energetic in raising interest rates, which represents an anti-growth movement precisely at a time when GDP revisions were already being made downwards”, completes Duarte.