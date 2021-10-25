Charles Darwin’s Other Great Work Few Know About (And It’s Not About Evolution) | Science

Do people show amazement by opening their eyes and mouths wide and raising their eyebrows? Shame causes a blush, and especially how far into the body does that blush extend? When a man is angry or teasing, does he frown, hold his body and head up, square his shoulders, and clench his fists?

These are the first three questions in a quiz of 17 that the British naturalist and biologist Charles Darwin (1809-1882) sent to friends, relatives and, most importantly, to naturalists, missionaries, merchants and travelers based in remote places.

By 1866 Darwin had devoted himself to research on emotions, and over the next few years he compiled observations on the subject on a global scale.

The scientist was particularly interested in peoples who had hitherto had little communication with European colonizers, for his aim was to measure the extent to which emotional expressions were cultural and conventional or instinctual and universal.

Responses came from Australia, New Zealand, Borneo, Malaysia, China, Calcutta (India), Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), southern and western Africa, North and South America.

He, however, also experimented at home. During a series of dinners, from March to November 1868, Darwin asked his guests to interpret the expressions of a subject who appeared in 11 photographs taken by the French anatomist Guillaume-Benjamin Duchenne, to examine the movement of facial muscles.

According to reports, they agreed, almost unanimously, in their interpretations of some photographs, those that depicted fear, surprise, joy, sadness and anger.

Darwin wanted to determine whether there were a series of “cardinal” emotions that were expressed and perceived by all human beings in the same way—and whether these were innate or biological.

His researches were part of the book The Expression of Emotions in Man and Animals, in which he described his opinion that expression was a characteristic that humans shared with animals.

2 of 3 Some photographs from the book “The Expression of Emotions in Man and Animals” — Photo: Wellcome Collection/BBC Some photographs from the book “The Expression of Emotions in Man and Animals” — Photo: Wellcome Collection/BBC

Darwin’s interest in emotional expression was already evident in his famous voyage on the ship Beagle, during which he was fascinated by the different sounds and gestures exchanged between peoples in Tierra del Fuego (the southernmost tip of South America). On his way back, he recorded observations in a set of notebooks, later entitled “Metaphysics on Morals and Speculations on Expression”.

In 1866, three decades after his return, he wrote to the naval officer and hydrographer Bartolomé James Sulivan, lieutenant of the HMS Beagle, to ask the missionary Waite Hockin Stirling to observe “for a few months the expression of countenance in the face of different emotions of anyone’ fueguino’ (inhabitant of Tierra del Fuego), but especially of those who had not had much contact with the Europeans”.

It was, Darwin said, an “ancient passion for which I am very curious and about which I sought information in vain.”

He had also researched the subject in his own environment. Since before having his children, he studied in detail, together with his wife, recording each observation, he asked relatives and acquaintances to send him their observations on the expressions of babies and children.

And his beloved pets, dogs and cats, were also the object of his observation, as were those of his acquaintances, including birds in cages and fish in aquariums.

Animals at the London Zoo were also watched—and when the answer wasn’t enough, Darwin looked for a way to find it where it was needed.

In 1868, for example, he wrote to the botanist and entomologist George Henry Kendrick Thwaites, superintendent of the botanical gardens at Peradeniya (Ceylon, now Sri Lanka), to ask him for a favor “which will seem like one of the strangest ever requested.”

Darwin said in his letter: “Sir J Emerson Tennant said that captured elephants, when they moan and scream, cry so that tears well up in their eyes . . . Could you observe this without trusting anyone’s memory?” .

The Briton also had correspondence with several experts in various fields, including the medical field, such as ophthalmologist surgeon William Bowman, who asked him to observe if “when a baby screams violently, it tightens the orbicularis muscles to compress the eyes and prevent be filled with blood”.

He also communicated with Dutch ophthalmologist Franz Donders, who carried out detailed experiments on his behalf to determine which specific nerve fibers were responsible for the secretion of tears.

Their questions challenged experts to investigate new phenomena and broadened physiological knowledge.

Since Darwin believed that those considered insane shared children’s inability to control or conceal strong emotions, he enlisted the help of James Crichton Browne, the superintendent of an asylum. Browne, who was trying to make the institution a research center for madness and brain disorders, produced detailed descriptions of patients suffering from emotional disorders such as extreme fear, fury and melancholy.

Despite all this effort, however, Darwin was about to throw in the towel before sharing what he had researched with the world.

3 of 3 Darwin’s book on emotions was barely published — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Darwin’s book on emotions was barely published — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

After the publication of The Origin of Species in 1859, Darwin suffered a long period of illness that led him to despair and to think that he could never complete his project of extending to human beings the theory he had expounded – that of descent with modification by means of natural selection in animals and plants.

His investigation of emotions was part of that project. At a particularly difficult time, in 1864, he even offered all his material to his colleague Alfred Russell Wallace: “I have compiled some notes on the man, but I don’t think I will ever use them… There is much more than me I would like to write, but I don’t have the strength”.

However, he persisted. The Origin of Man and Sexual Selection was published in 1871. A year later came The Expression of Emotions in Man and Animals, the great work that many are unaware of.

Both books were connected by one theme: the power of small modifications to, over time, produce big goals.

Although The Origin of Species brought about a paradigm shift in the road sciences, the notion the work exposed — that, given a variation that occurred randomly in a population, if it conferred a reproduction or survival advantage, it tended to become preserve, which led over time to a difference—did not include the human being.

Admitting the idea of ​​evolution (a word that didn’t figure in The Origin of Species) of humans and that it was an endless process and that we could share a common ancestor with apes was going too far even for many who had applauded Darwin until then.

Until then it was believed that human rationality, spirituality and civilization were proof of divine creation. The origin of man was a matter for theologians, not a legitimate area of ​​study for naturalists.

However, what if there was enough evidence to demonstrate that humans and animals had much more in common than was accepted? And the best proof for that was emotions.

In fact, one of the main arguments against his theory of evolution was that the ability to feel, express and interpret emotions was unique to humans, which proved that they could have nothing in common with apes.

This view had a solid foundation: the reference to the human face up to that time was “Essays on the Anatomy and the Philosophy of Expression” (1824) by the Scottish anatomist, surgeon and physiologist Charles Bell, and where, following the principles of Natural theology asserted the existence of an exclusively human system of facial muscles in the service of a human species with a unique relationship with the Creator (God).

Darwin drew heavily on the experimental approach initiated by Bell, but he was certain that the inner feelings of humans and animals manifested themselves externally in a similar way.

Far from having a set of facial muscles specially designed to communicate higher moral and spiritual feelings, Darwin believed that the expressions should have developed through common evolutionary mechanisms and that they were “a daily and living proof of [nossa] animal ancestry,” as Janet Browne explains in her biography of Darwin.

Even containing these dangerous ideas, 9,000 copies of The Expression of Emotions were sold in four months. At the time, it was the most popular work by the man who, despite everything, was one of the most respected figures in the world of natural philosophy.

Readers were enchanted by the animal stories and amusing anecdotes about children, as well as Darwin’s way of involving us in the investigation processes and the use not only of illustrations but also of photographs, something quite new in a scientific publication, allowed thanks to advances in technology and specific adaptations for this publication.

It was one of the first examples of attempts to freeze motion for analysis. While many images do not measure up to modern standards of objectivity, the book marked the birth of the use of photographs as scientific evidence.

Since then, The Expression of Emotion in Man and Animals has been forgotten and unearthed; their theories, attacked and defended; its experiments, refuted and supported… Proof that it is a fundamental work.

“The discoveries [de Darwin] not only are they historically interesting, they actually continue to guide our thinking about how we develop measures to study illnesses,” Peter Snyder, professor of neurology at Brown University, told the BBC. “We’re still using what Darwin discovered.”

“He was really a genius and had an influence in all sorts of fields, but one of the areas that Darwin is not very well known for influencing is human psychology.”