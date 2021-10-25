Check statements from drivers after US GP, 17th stage of F1 2021

Max Verstappen had a solid display and on the limit to hold Lewis Hamilton and secure the victory in the US GP, this Sunday (24), at the Circuit of the Americas. With the triumph, the Dutchman opened 12 points for the seven-time champion and consolidated the good moment for Red Bull.

Hamilton, from Mercedes, took second place, in a result and with a performance that Toto Wolff, head of the German team, considered “better than imagined”. Despite not having managed to reach the star of the bulls in the final stretch of the race, the Englishman came out with the fastest lap of the American stage.

Third place, Sergio Pérez repeated Saturday’s performance, guaranteeing a spot on the podium without any major scares for the team led by Christian Horner. In fourth, Charles Leclerc scored important points for Ferrari, who closed the gap to McLaren in the fight for third place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Lewis Hamilton greets Max Verstappen on podium in Austin (Photo: Mercedes)

Check out the drivers’ statements after the US GP:

Max Verstappen, winner: Verstappen celebrates aggressive tactics in Austin: “We needed to do something different”

Lewis Hamilton, second: Hamilton sees Red Bull superior in the US, but admits: “I thought I would win”

Sergio Pérez, third: Pérez finishes US GP dehydrated on day that started with diarrhea: “It was horrible”

Charles Leclerc, bedroom: Leclerc is thrilled with performance in the US and jokes: “I’m sure no one saw me”

Daniel Ricciado, fifth: Ricciardo is elated with Austin, but says he “expected a better weekend” on the dancefloor

Daniel Ricciardo did well in Austin (Photo: AFP)

Valtteri Bottas, sixth: Bottas praises Mercedes, but says US GP was “more or less expected” in the heat

Carlos Sainz, seventh: Sainz laments slow US pit-stop: “Should have stayed ahead of McLarens”

Lando Norris, eighth: “A very tough race today. The wind and temperature made it harder on the tyres, we suffered a lot with the pace, more than the Ferraris, which were strong today. I also think I could have done better in some ways, especially when it comes to defending myself. At the start, it was fun, but I couldn’t hold the Ferraris. It wasn’t a good day, but it’s lifting your head to look at Mexico. I just want to get back to the car soon, work and evolve to fight in our championship”.

Yuki Tsunoda, ninth: “It was a good day. I scored good points for the team at the Worlds, I’m happy with that. It was not easy, very hot day. Starting softs was complicated, I was in an isolated strategy, but that gave me an advantage at the start and I tried to make the best use of it. The pace was good, I’m happy for having scored”.

Sebastian Vettel, tenth: Vettel celebrates return to the points in Austin and praises Russell for contest: “Always clean”

Sebastian Vettel did a great race in Texas (Photo: Aston Martin)

Antonio Giovinazzi, 11th: “It was a good race, with good competitions all the time, especially with Fernando [Alonso]. I tried to hold him as long as I could, but in the end he was faster. But it’s still really cool to fight a guy like him, two-time world champion. Again, very close to the points, I think we lost them on the second stint, the tires didn’t work well. We worked well as a team, we switched places when Kimi was faster and it almost paid off.”

Throw Stroll, 12th: “It wasn’t our weekend. After qualifying, when we were caught by the yellow flags, today I was hit on lap 1. The contact threw me to the back of the grid, I damaged my front wing well. This cost performance, but I still gained positions. Unfortunately, I couldn’t score today, it was a race to forget”.

Kimi Raikkonen, 13th: “The car was very good, especially at the beginning of the race, that’s how I fought in the top-10. Unfortunately, I played with Alonso and damaged the floor. This didn’t affect the car’s balance, but it seems that it made the tires run out sooner. In the end, I had no rear tires and I tried to go overboard to hold on to Vettel. It’s a shame not to score, we’re still close by, but we didn’t do it again”.

Kimi Räikkönen had a real chance of scoring in the US (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

George Russell, 14th: “I had fun today, but we lacked rhythm all weekend to try to score. I started well, from 20th to 14th, but I suffered a lot there to hold Alonso and Vettel. When they passed me, it became a long, lonely race. A tough weekend, at least our rivals didn’t score either”.

Nicholas Latifi, 15th: “Unfortunately, my run ended at turn 1. A Haas closed me and then I turned into a sandwich filling. Unfortunately, I was in the middle of a mess, I couldn’t recover. Damaged the front wing, stopped too early, it all complicated my next two stints. Our pace was impacted by this, it was a very challenging day, trying to understand from that”.

Mick Schumacher, 16th: “It was fun, I enjoyed it well. Overall we expected something worse so I’m happy with what we did with the package we had. I had some good disputes, especially at the start, where I got into the peloton. This was good to prepare me for 2022. Another 5 laps and I would pass Latifi. It was great to run with the Americans watching us”.

Nikita Mazepin, 17th: “Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good race because my seat loosened on the first lap. It got loose and even blocked my two mirrors. I asked the team if anyone was around, hoping they weren’t, I didn’t see anything there. And then I lost 25s in an unnecessary pit-stop. It was difficult afterwards, I walked alone, I tried to stop once less, but it didn’t happen with this heat and those tires”.

Nikita Mazepin was the last among the US finishers (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

Fernando Alonso, left: Alonso explains Austin dropout and criticizes “random rules” of race direction

Esteban Ocon, left: “A hard day for us, with me and Fernando leaving. We suspect a problem with the rear of the car, so I abandoned it. The afternoon had already been compromised at the start, with the touch of Alfa Romeo at the start. The car looked ok but we needed to stop because the wing was damaged. We need to recover as a team, but it was tough.”

Pierre Gasly, left: “Unfortunately, we had a problem with the suspension and that made us drop out. We don’t know the cause, let’s investigate this properly. It’s frustrating because, at this point in the championship, every point counts in the midfield battle. It would be great to have gone all the way here, the atmosphere was amazing all weekend.”

The next stage of the 2021 Formula 1 season takes place in two weeks with the Mexican GP, ​​at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack, on 7 November.