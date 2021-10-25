China Announces New Confinements After Covid-19 Cases Rise | World

Chinese authorities determined the confinement of thousands of people in the north of the country and asked the capital’s inhabitants to limit travel after new cases of Covid-19.

The measure was announced this Monday (25), just 100 days from the start of the Winter Olympics, which take place next year in Beijing.

China has identified 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours – last week there were more than 100 in seven days. Many of the contagions are related to travel by travelers.

New outbreaks of infection were detected in 11 provinces, most in northern China such as Ejin and Lanzhou:

In Ejin (Inner Mongolia), 35,000 people were confined from leaving for two weeks

In Lanzhou (Gansu), bus and taxi services were suspended and tourist attractions were closed

The Chinese government, which adopts a “zero tolerance” policy against viruses, reacted quickly by imposing restrictions, as well as organizing test campaigns in the affected regions.

Authorities are trying to contain the virus’s contagions with large-scale testing and targeted containment.

New Covid Outbreak Makes China Postpone Wuhan Marathon

Beijing, host city of the games, urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and crowded gatherings and parties.

China managed Drastically reduce Covid-19 contagions after being considered the epicenter of the epidemic with an aggressive testing campaign and tight border controls.

In addition, those who come from a region with an active Covid-19 outbreak within the country must submit a negative test to enter the capital, announced the authorities.

On Sunday (24), the authorities had already announced the suspension of tourist trips organized to areas where Covid-19 cases have been registered, including Beijing.