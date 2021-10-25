China Announces New Confinements After Increased Cases

Chinese authorities have ordered the confinement of tens of thousands of residents in the north of the country and urged the capital’s residents to limit travel after the increase in covid-19 cases, just 100 days before the start of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

China has identified 39 new cases of covid-19 today and more than 100 over the past week. Many contagions are related to the movement of a group of tourists.

The Chinese government, which has a “zero tolerance” policy on the virus, has reacted quickly by imposing restrictions, as well as organizing testing campaigns in the affected regions.

Beijing, the city that will host the Winter Olympics starting on February 4, has indefinitely postponed the marathon, which was scheduled for October 31, and would have the participation of nearly 30,000 runners.

“The test was postponed to avoid the risk of epidemic transmission,” the organizers announced.

A government official in the Chinese capital urged residents to avoid “unnecessary” trips outside the city and encounters with too many people.

Anyone from a region where covid-19 cases have been identified must test negative, officials said.

New covid-19 cases were detected in 11 provinces, mostly in the northern region of the country.

In Ejin, a city in northern Inner Mongolia, nearly 35,000 people have been confined as of today for a period of two weeks.

In some cities in the north of the country, including Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province, bus and taxi services have been suspended. In addition, tourist sites were closed.

Yesterday, authorities had already announced the suspension of organized tourist trips to five areas where covid-19 cases were registered, including Beijing.