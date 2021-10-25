China begins vaccinating children ages 3 to 11 against covid-19 | World

Children aged between 3 and 11 years old will begin to be vaccinated against covid-19 in some regions of China , who is facing a new outbreak of cases that has already spread to 11 provinces.

Municipal and provincial governments in at least five regions have issued warnings in recent days that children in this age group must be vaccinated.

1 of 1 — Photo: Andy Wong/AP — Photo: Andy Wong/AP

The expansion of the vaccination campaign comes at a time when some provinces are already taking steps to contain the new outbreak. Gansu, a province heavily dependent on tourism in the northwest of the country, closed all tourist sites on Monday after detecting cases of covid-19. In Inner Mongolia, authorities have ordered people to stay at home because of the spread of the virus.

The National Health Commission registered 35 new cases transmitted locally in the last 24 hours, four of them in Gansu and 19 in the region of Inner Mongolia.

China has adopted a zero “tolerance” strategy with covid-19, using “lockdowns”, quarantines and mandatory testing to contain outbreaks before they spread. According to data from health authorities, 1.07 billion people have already been fully vaccinated in China, which has 1.4 billion inhabitants.

Hubei, Fujian and Hainan provinces have issued warnings at the provincial level about the vaccination of children. In addition, some cities in Zhejiang and Hunan provinces have also mandated similar measures.

In June, China approved the use of two vaccines developed in the country — Sinopharm and Coronavac — for children ages 3 to 17, but until then they were only vaccinating teenagers 12 years and older.