China’s veto on Brazilian meat causes accumulation of 100,000 tons of food dammed up | BNews Agro

China’s veto on the purchase of Brazilian beef, which lasts for almost two months, already has an impact on national production, as the Asian country is the main importer of the product.

It is estimated that the suspension, which took place on September 4, after confirmation of two cases of “mad cow disease” in Brazilian herds, has already caused an accumulation of around 100,000 tons dammed, awaiting a solution to the case.

Read more:

According to CNN, President Jair Bolsonaro has been advised to make a diplomatic gesture to the Chinese government about the importance of trade relations between Brazil and China.

The veto remained in force even after the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) concluded, on September 15, that the cases of contamination were isolated and, therefore, did not present a risk to public health.

The meat that would already be transported to China was stored in refrigerated containers and the recommendation is that producers sell the food nationally or seek other countries. Also according to CNN, the problem pointed out by experts is that the cut sold to the Chinese is consumed exclusively by them.

Given the situation, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, was willing to go to China to personally negotiate a solution to the case, which has not yet occurred.

On Thursday (21), the minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, participated in a videoconference with the minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi. According to France, the Asian country has signaled that the impasse will be resolved as soon as possible.

TV Rating: Free

