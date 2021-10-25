Chinese will have a discount, Brazilian won’t

China’s embargo on Brazilian beef imports because of two cases of mad cow disease in slaughterhouses in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso made beef cheaper for export. But this reduction will not be felt by the Brazilian, who will continue to pay dearly.

Since the suspension of sales, on September 4, the price of arroba do boi has already fallen, by the national average, 9.5%, but, according to specialists, this reduction will not reach the consumer’s pocket because the cuts exported to Asia they are different from those sold in the domestic market and, to compensate for the drop in exports, the slaughterhouses reduced slaughtering to keep prices down.

Earlier this month, a report by the World Organization for Animal Health (WHO), at the request of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), pointed out that there is no risk of the disease spreading in the Brazilian herd or risk of contamination for consumers and although the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has maintained Brazil’s status as ‘a country with negligible BSE risk’, China has continued to buy no meat. The suspension has lasted for more than 50 days.

meat is still expensive

Maurício Palma Nogueira, director of the livestock consultancy Athenagro, says that Brazilians will not experience a price reduction.

“In the case of beef, Asian markets import front cuts and giblets [70% das exportações são desses cortes] and the domestic market consumes more back cuts, prime meats. The immediate effect was a lower supply of meat on the domestic market, which continues to support prices,” he says.

In retail, in the same period of the fall in prices, boneless cuts of bovine hindquarters recorded an increase of 0.62%, according to the Consumer Price Index (IPCA). “Consumers are not going to see prices being reduced due to the suspension of Chinese exports, because the slaughterhouses are going to make this regulation,” stated Nogueira.

China Economic Play

For the director of Atheagro, Maurício Palma Nogueira, the situation was an opportunity that the Chinese saw to try to curb the price of meat. “Beef had been on an upward trend in the foreign market, and the suspension opened up the opportunity to negotiate prices,” he said.

“Now the Chinese, who have great demand [490 mil toneladas entre janeiro e julho deste ano], are imposing their conditions to resume importation. The price of the arroba fell, in the monthly average of 9.5%, and they [chineses] they even managed to buy more meat from Argentina.”

Argentine exports were limited since the first half, when the government limited shipments by half to try to contain the rise in meat prices in its domestic market.

“It is clearly a situation that does not have to do with sanitary issues, but with economic ones,” stated Nogueira. “It’s Chinese pragmatism.” Last week, the ruralist caucus in the Chamber pointed out that the import veto could also be a retaliation for President Jair Bolsonaro’s constant criticism of the Chinese government.

solution attempt

Last week, Minister Tereza Cristina (Agriculture, Livestock and Supply) announced that she intends to go to China to resolve the issue with local authorities.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, held a videoconference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, on the resumption of beef exports.

The information was disclosed on Itamaraty’s Twitter. According to the release, the Chinese minister said he believed the matter would be “quickly resolved”.

China is Brazil’s big consumer

Despite the maintenance of the embargo on beef by China, statistics showed that between January and September 2021, the Chinese were responsible for 50% of beef exports (1.27 million tons) and, in September, the month of the embargo , the country was responsible for buying 60.2% (889 thousand tons) of Brazilian meat, according to the Brazilian Association of Meat Shops (Abrafrigo).

In Mato Grosso, which has the largest cattle herd in Brazil and is also the largest beef producer, September was a positive month, with US$ 252.6 million in beef exports, an increase of 89.5% in compared to the same period last year.

“Many export contracts had already been signed before the suspension and were fulfilled throughout the month, hence the positive result”, analyzed Bruno de Jesus Andrade, Operations Director of the Instituto Mato-grossense da Carne (Imac).