Clube do Remo is ready for the challenge against Ponte | Sport Para | Online Diary

Decision climate! It is with this spirit that Clube do Remo enters the field for its new challenge for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Without winning for four matches and being in the intermediate zone of classification, suffering the risk of dropping more positions due to the reaction of the clubs that are close to the Z-4, the team seeks to maintain the spirit of the rout applied by 9 x 0 against Galvez-AC , during the week for the Copa Verde, to end a negative sequence in the national competition.

After the activity that took place last Saturday morning (23), at the team’s training center in the district of Outeiro, in greater Belém, coach Felipe Conceição ended the Azulina preparation for the duel against the challenge against Ponte Preta. SP, which will be held this Sunday (24) at 4 pm, at Estádio Evandro Almeida – Baenão -, for the 31st round of the Segundona do Brasil.

In this challenge, Felipe Conceição will not be able to count on defender Keven, who during the activity ended up suffering an injury that left him out of the relationship for the match. By the way, this Sunday morning, the player underwent an MRI to find out whether or not the athlete’s injury is serious. Not yet meeting full game conditions, but already in transition to training on the lawn with the rest of the squad, goalkeeper Vinicius and attacking midfielder Erick Flores, are out of contention. .

On the other hand, the Azulino coach will already have the return of the right flanker Wellington Silva, who after a period recovering from injury, he is back in playing conditions and will be able to be used during the match. Besides him, half Matheus Oliveira, who was released in the previous match to accompany the birth of his daughter, is also available for the azulino challenge against Macaca Campineira.

According to information collected exclusively by the DOL report, a total of 23 players are listed for this important commitment of the Lion. Check out the list:

Goalkeepers: Rodrigo Joviaski and Thiago Rodrigues;

Full-backs: Marlon, Raimar, Thiago Ennes and Wellington Silva;

Defenders: Edu, Rafael Jansen and Romercio;

Steering wheels: Anderson Uchôa, Arthur, Lucas Siqueira, Marcos Júnior, Neto Moura and Paulinho Curuá;

Socks: Felipe Gedoz and Matheus Oliveira;

Attackers: Jefferson, Lucas Tocantins, Neto Pessoa, Ronald, Wallace and Victor Andrade.

Clube do Remo’s last victory in Serie B was literally a month ago, on September 24, against Nautico by 1 x 0, with a goal by Jefferson, at 52 of the 2nd time. Since then, the team has had two draws (1 x 1 against Sampaio Corrêa and 0 x 0 against Coritiba) and two defeats (1 x 0 against Vila Nova and 3 x 1 against Brusque). Today, the team should enter the field with: Thiago Coelho; Thiago Ennes, Rafael Jansen, Marlon and Raimar; Arthur, Marcos Júnior or Lucas Siqueira and Felipe Gedoz: Matheus Oliveira or Lucas Tocantins, Neto Pessoa and Victor Andrade.

Azulina’s board expects a good number of fans in the stands of the Evandro Almeida stadium. Throughout the week, several social actions and tickets with promotional values ​​in sectors of the stadium to give more encouragement to the fans, were carried out. In the last partial sales released last night, the club reported that 5,000 tickets had already been sold. It should be noted that the allowed capacity for the dispute is 50% of Baenão.

In the last time Clube do Remo and Ponte Preta met, Leão won 2 x 1, inside the Moises Lucarelli stadium, with 2 goals from midfielder Felipe Gedoz, in the dispute held on July 17, for the current Serie B. The new challenge between the two teams will be covered in full and in real time via the DOL portal’s sports team.