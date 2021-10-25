Colombia arrests drug trafficker compared to Pablo Escobar

Colombia’s most wanted drug trafficker, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known as “Otoniel”, was arrested by the Armed Forces of the Latin American country this Saturday (23).







‘Otoniel’ is considered the head of the Gulf Clan Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The criminal had been wanted for at least six years and was captured in Necoclí, in northwestern Colombia, near the border with Panama. The United States offered up to $5 million for information leading to his capture.

“This is the hardest blow against drug trafficking this century in our country, a success comparable only to the fall of Pablo Escobar,” said Colombian President Iván Duque.

Keeping the superlative tone, the president said that the operation to capture Otoniel was “the greatest expedition in the jungle ever carried out in our country’s military history”. According to Duque, the action was aided by US and UK vehicles and intelligence.

The operation mobilized about 500 agents, one police officer was killed, and 22 helicopters. The 50-year-old drug dealer was transferred to Bogotá by plane and is the subject of an extradition process in a New York court. “We will work to achieve this goal,” promised Duque.

Otoniel is believed to be head of the Gulf Clan, a group formed by former paramilitaries who fought left-wing guerrillas, although he himself fought for an armed Marxist organization in the late 1980s.

According to the government, this clan is one of those responsible for the worst wave of violence in the country since the peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).