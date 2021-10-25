Colombia plans to extradite the country’s main drug trafficker to the US, arrested on Saturday

BOGOTÁ — Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano announced on Sunday that he will extradite drug trafficker Dairo Antonio Úsuga, head of the so-called Gulf Clan and also known as “Otoniel,” to the United States, who was arrested Saturday night. it offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Otoniel, Colombia’s most wanted criminal.

In an interview with the daily El Tiempo, Molano highlighted that the next step is to comply with the extradition request by the American authorities, and highlighted that the capture of the drug trafficker – which President Iván Duque compared to the fall of Pablo Escobar – was carried out “through work coordinated by the security forces, who managed to get him out of his comfort zone.”

The minister also gave more details about the operation. A fugitive, Otoniel no longer had a fixed abode, and slept in the open without approaching other houses. According to Molano, intelligence information showed that for about a month the trafficker no longer communicated by radio or cell phone, only through other people, and was already beginning to feel the effects of the lack of food.

“It was known that he used five houses between which he moved permanently and had left his messengers at these points. With this information, we decided to enter the region with 500 men. The idea was to stay there as long as necessary to find him, as we knew he had already lost the security of his base,” said the minister, in an interview with El Tiempo.

When arrested, the drug dealer, aged 50, was alone: ​​his two partners had already abandoned him. Hidden in a bush, I hadn’t eaten for a day and had barely drank water. As Otoniel has diabetes, he used a special orthopedic mattress to sleep in each of the five backyards where he took turns spending the nights.

The object became a fundamental piece to confirm his presence in a farm located in La Aldeia Pita, in Turbo, Antioquia, where he was imprisoned. In addition, about two weeks ago, Colombian intelligence identified peasant movements that transported food and supplies to a certain extent.

“We managed to infiltrate, coming to the hypothesis that they would be food for Otoniel, special because of the diet his illness requires,” said a police inspector.

The area where he was captured, near the border with Panama, is one of the main strongholds of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), also known as the Gulf Clan, a paramilitary group that was led by Otoniel and is present in nearly 300 cities of the country, according to the independent study center Indepaz.

“The Gulf Clan has become one of the biggest threats from drug trafficking, with many social effects and plans for expansion throughout the country,” the minister said in an interview with El Tiempo. — The Colombian Caribbean coast was already under its control, the group had made incursions into the southwest of Antioquia and had plans to expand into the south of Chocó, where there were already clashes with the National Liberation Army (ELN). Capture hinders these expansion plans.

The government appoints the Gulf Clan, which is financed mainly through drug trafficking, illegal mining and extortion, as one of those responsible for the wave of violence that has devastated the country, the worst since the signing of the peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in 2016. On the day of his arrest, President Duque called the arrest the “hardest blow that has been dealt to drug trafficking in this century in our country.”





Otoniel became head of the Gulf Clan after the death of his brother Juan de Dios, called “Giovanni”, in clashes with police in 2012. He fought with the People’s Liberation Army, a Marxist guerrilla who demobilized in 1991. to fight with extreme right-wing paramilitary groups that sowed terror in the 1990s with massacres and atrocities committed in their fight against left-wing guerrillas.

Many of these self-defense groups demobilized in 2006 at the initiative of the government of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010). But Otoniel decided to remain illegal. After four decades of fighting drug trafficking, Colombia remains the world’s leading producer of cocaine and the United States the largest consumer of the drug.