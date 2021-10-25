Colombia plans to extradite the head of the country’s largest drug trafficking gang to the US, arrested on Saturday

BOGOTÁ — The Colombian government announced this Sunday that it will extradite drug trafficker Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as Otoniel and head of the so-called Gulf Clan, the country’s largest drug trafficking gang, to the United States.

The group controls the Colombia-Panama border, a key route for smuggling cocaine into US territory. The Washington government was offering a $5 million reward for information leading to Otoniel, Colombia’s most wanted criminal, captured on Saturday.

According to Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz, the government will file with the Supreme Court this Monday the request for authorization for the extradition, a process that could take around four weeks.

In an interview with El Tiempo newspaper, Defense Minister Diego Molano said that the trafficker’s capture was carried out “through the coordinated work of the security forces, which managed to get him out of his comfort zone.”

According to Molano, Otoniel no longer had a fixed abode and slept outdoors. Molano said that intelligence information showed that for about a month the trafficker no longer communicated by radio or cell phone, only through other people, and was beginning to feel the effects of the lack of food.

“It was known that he used five houses between which he moved permanently and had left his messengers at these points. With this information, we decided to enter the region with 500 men. The idea was to stay there as long as it took to find him, as we knew he had already lost the security of his base,” the minister told El Tiempo.

no food or water

When he was arrested, the 50-year-old drug dealer was alone: ​​his two cronies had abandoned him. Hidden in a bush, I hadn’t eaten for a day and had barely drank water. As she has diabetes, she used a special orthopedic mattress to sleep in the backyards where she spent her nights. The object became a fundamental piece to confirm his presence on a farm in Aldeia La Pita, in Turbo, in the department (state) of Antioquia, where he was arrested. In addition, two weeks ago the Intelligence identified movements of peasants transporting food.

— We managed to infiltrate, arriving at the hypothesis that they would be food for Otoniel, special because of the diet his illness requires — a police inspector told the newspaper El Tiempo.

The area where he was captured, near the border with Panama, is one of the main strongholds of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), the official name of the Gulf Clan, which has its origins in paramilitary groups that acted against left-wing guerrillas.

“The Gulf Clan has become one of the biggest threats to drug trafficking, with many social effects and expansion plans across the country,” the minister said. — The Colombian Caribbean coast was already under their control, the group had made incursions southwest of Antioquia and had plans to expand south of Choco. Capture disrupts these plans.

The government appoints the group, which is also financed with illegal mining and extortion, as one of those responsible for the wave of violence in the country, the worst since the signing of the peace agreement with the FARC, in 2016. President Iván Duque classified prison as the “hardest blow against drug trafficking in our country this century”. He compared the capture to the death of Pablo Escobar, head of the Medellín Cartel, during an operation to capture him in 1993.

wave of violence

With about 1,600 fighters and present in nearly 300 of Colombia’s 1,100 municipalities, according to a September report by the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), the Gulf Clan controls drug export routes to America Central and profits from the massive smuggling of migrants across the Panamanian border into the US.

— It is a very decentralized organization, with five commanders and a regional network of operations — Ariel Ávila, of the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation, told AFP, noting that the prison “will not change much the business”. — The government manages to strike a blow of opinion, in the midst of a security crisis, of massacres, beheadings and dismemberments attributed to armed drug gangs.

Other voices warn of a possible violent escalation in the dispute for Otoniel’s place. “It unified very fragmented sectors. Large captures often lead to disputes over control of the business,” said Elizabeth Dickinson of the think tank International Crisis Group on Twitter.

Otoniel became the head of the Gulf Clan after the death of his brother in 2012. He fought with the People’s Liberation Army, a Marxist guerrilla demobilized in 1991. Then, with the far-right paramilitary groups that sowed terror in the 1990s, in his fight against leftist groups.

Many paramilitaries demobilized in 2006 at the initiative of Álvaro Uribe’s government (2002-2010), but Otoniel remained illegal. After 40 years of fighting drug trafficking, the country remains the world’s leading producer of cocaine and the US the largest consumer of the drug.