Colombia prepares extradition of drug dealer Otoniel to the United States | World

From peasant and leftist guerrilla to most wanted drug dealer: who is Colombian ‘Otoniel’

“An extradition order (to the US) weighs against Otoniel. This extradition order is still ongoing,” Defense Minister Diego Molano said in an interview with Colombia’s “El Tiempo” newspaper.

Dairo ‘Otoniel’ Usuga, Colombia’s most wanted drug dealer, is captured

Molano said that this is the way for all those who commit transnational crimes. According to him, almost 30% of the total tons of coca leaving Colombia were from the Gulf Clan, an organization led by Otoniel.

Otoniel, 50, was detained Saturday in a jungle area in northwestern Colombia. About 700 military and police took part in the action to arrest the accused. They were supported by 18 helicopters, according to the army.

The US offered a $5 million reward for information about his whereabouts. Otoniel is wanted in the country for drug trafficking.

President Iván Duque commemorated Otoniel’s arrest. He said this “is the most important blow of this century against drug trafficking.

“We are going to seek more, we are going to seek victory against all high-value targets,” the president said.

The government accuses other armed groups, such as the National Liberation Army (ELN), the country’s last recognized guerrilla, and rebels who walked away from the 2016 FARC peace agreement (known as dissidents) of financing themselves from the revenue. drug trafficking.

Amid the worst outbreak of violence after the peace accord, leaders of the two organizations were included on a “high-value target list” for authorities.

Guerrilla, paramilitary and drug trafficker

Born into a peasant family in northwestern Colombia, “Otoniel” was a guerrilla and paramilitary before becoming the leader of an organization of about 1,600 men and a presence in nearly 300 municipalities, according to the independent study center Indepaz.

He had 128 arrest warrants for drug trafficking and the recruitment of minors in Colombia, among other crimes.

President Duke said Otoniel murdered more than 200 members of law enforcement. “Many soldiers have suffered because of this killer and his friends,” he said.

“He was known in the region for looking for girls aged 12, 13, 14. He intimidated the families and extorted them in order to have the virginity of their daughters,” according to the president of Colombia.

Largest cocaine producer in the world

In five decades of the US-backed fight against drugs, Colombia has killed or captured several drug lords, including cocaine baron Pablo Escobar, who was killed by law enforcement in 1993. However, the country remains the main producer of cocaine in the world and the United States, its main consumer market.