Colombia’s Most Wanted Drug Dealer Arrested in Northwest Country

Colombian President Ivan Duque said that the arrest of “Otoniel” was the biggest blow to drug trafficking since the fall of Pablo Escobar in 1993| Photo: Presidencia Colombia / EFE

Colombia’s most wanted drug dealer, Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, known as “Otoniel”, was arrested Saturday (23) in a joint police and armed forces operation in the northwest of the country.

“Otoniel” is the number one criminal group called the Gulf Clan and was wanted since 2015 in the Urabá region.

According to the Colombian government, the Gulf Clan is responsible for sending tons of cocaine to the United States. In addition, the group set up a criminal network dedicated to extorting businessmen and merchants on the Panamanian border.

Dairo Úsuga David is also accused of murdering several police and social leaders as part of his terror strategy in the areas where the group operates.

For all that, “Otoniel” has more than 100 lawsuits filed in Colombian Justice. He was also on the Interpol red list.

“Biggest blow to drug trafficking since the fall of Pablo Escobar”

The drug dealer’s arrest is the biggest blow to drug trafficking since the fall of Pablo Escobar in 1993, according to Colombian President Iván Duque.

“This is the hardest blow given to drug trafficking this century in our country and can only be compared to the fall of Pablo Escobar,” said Duque, in a statement issued at the military base in Tolemaida, in the central region of the country.

The president also stated that “Otoniel” was “the most feared drug dealer in the world” and also “a murderer of police, military, social leaders, as well as a recruiter of minors”.

Furthermore, according to Duque, the arrest of the leader of the country’s largest criminal group dedicated to drug trafficking represents “the end of the Gulf Clan.”

“To all those who belonged to this criminal structure, the message I send them is clear and forceful: either submit immediately to justice or the weight of the law will be applied to them in the same way,” threatened President Iván Duque.

The Colombian government even offered a reward of up to 3 billion pesos (about R$4.5 million) for information about his whereabouts. The United States ranks “Otoniel” as one of the most dangerous drug traffickers and money launderers in the world.

How was the arrest of the most wanted drug dealer in Colombia

The drug lord, who for months was surrounded and besieged by the army and police in Urabá, in the northwest of the country, was captured in a remote area near Nudo de Paramillo, between two hills, according to police information.

“Otoniel” appeared in images broadcast by various media, smiling, dressed in black pants and shirt and with his hands tied behind his back, being led by soldiers armed with rifles after descending from a military helicopter.