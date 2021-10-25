Companies in the United States Desperately Seek Workers | Economy

To keep New York State’s newly opened beer tasting room up and running, Peter Chekijian has no choice but to make his key employees work seven days a week. He has difficulty hiring employees and lightening the load.

“Finding people to finish the job is a big problem,” the owner of the small brewery Twin Fork Beer told AFP.

Many companies are having trouble hiring new employees in the United States.

More than 10 million jobs were vacant at the end of August. And the activity rate, that is, the share of people who work or look for a job, went from 63.3% before the pandemic to 61.6% in September.

The reasons vary. Some people fear getting the coronavirus, especially if they have children or elderly people at home. Others retired at the start of the pandemic; they prefer to change their work-life balance or are simply fed up with low wages.

And the end in September of the most generous unemployment benefits launched during the pandemic did not translate into a rush for jobs.

At the same time, with the vaccination campaign, restaurants, tourist sites and shows reopened. And now, all distributors are getting ready for the holiday season.

“There are a lot of employers trying to recruit at the same time,” says Aaron Sojourner, an economist at the University of Minnesota. “This creates an imbalance.”

To attract applicants, “we seek to pay as much as we can (…) offer a set of social benefits,” says Chekijan. He puts out ads, does interviews, goes to job fairs. But “it’s terribly slow”.

Maryclaire Hammond, director of human resources at the logistics company GXO, which is looking to recruit 9,000 people for Christmas in the United States, believes that “there is strong competition at all levels … an absolute war.”

To ensure that packages are delivered on time for Christmas, large companies are trying to recruit temp at full steam: 150,000 jobs at Amazon, 150,000 at Walmart, 100,000 at Target, 100,000 at UPS and 90,000 at Fedex.

GXO has few packers and machine operators.

In some regions, it has raised the minimum wage from $3 to $5 in the past eight days, offers hiring bonuses as well as a range of benefits—such as health insurance, social security contributions, and college expenses.

The company tries to create a good environment in the warehouse. “It may seem silly, but proposing good burritos in the morning motivates people,” says the director.