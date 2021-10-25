Component shortage could last until 2023, warns Intel • Eurogamer.pt

Intel believes the semiconductor shortage could linger much longer than expected, which would affect the stock of products such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and graphics, among others.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, commented that gradual improvements are expected, but the situation will not be resolved any time soon.

“We are at the worst moment, every four months of next year we will gradually get better, but we won’t have the balance between demand and stock until 2023,” Gelsinger said.

Previously, AMD’s Lisa Su had commented that he expected improvements for the second half of 2022 and now we have Intel’s Gelsinger further increasing the time window for improvements around component shortages.

Xbox’s Phil Spencer has also commented on the matter in the past and shared that there are more issues than a shortage of chips affecting the market. In addition to component issues, getting all parts and event management from consoles, not forgetting market distribution according to demand, are other issues that affect manufacturers.

Like Lisa Su, Spencer shared the prediction that only sometime in 2022 improvements are expected.