Confaz readjusts the average fuel price table for November

The National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) released this Monday, 25, the new table of Weighted Average Prices to the Final Consumer (PMPF) of fuels throughout the country. The indicator is used by the states as basis to calculate the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), but it does not set prices at the gas station’s fuel pump. In Ceará, the reference value for gasoline will have high of 6.72% from November 1st.

The table shows the price of eleven products in the 27 units of the federation and was published in today’s edition of the Diário Oficial da União (DOU). In 18 states, there was an increase in values ​​to accompany the market value of the product.

In Ceará, the reference price for calculating the tax on regular gasoline which since the last 16th was R$ 5.7623 will become, from November 1st, from BRL 6.1500. The ICMS rate charged for the product is 29%.

The reference value for taxing the diesel jumps from R$4.2229 to R$4.5681. High of 8.17%. While the LPG 13 kg (cooking gas) will change from R$5.7000 to R$5.8500.

Understand how tax calculation works

ICMS is one of the installments that make up the final price of fuel to the consumer. According to Petrobras, today, the state tax represents 27.7% of the total value of the product.

ICMS is charged as a percentage of the final product price. These rates vary from state to state. In Ceará, for example, it is 29% for gasoline, 18% for diesel, 18% for LPG and 18% for ethanol.

In the current system, in a “tax substitution” format, the tax is collected at the initial stage of the production chain, that is, at refineries, but the value encompasses the entire chain of the sector. As there are many differences between posts and over time, Confaz, every 15 days, estimates a weighted average price that will serve as a reference for calculating the tax in each state.

On the 13th, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that fixes the ICMS calculation basis. The proposal faces resistance from the states, which are afraid of losing revenue. The proposal needs to be analyzed by the Senate

