Cooking gas is on the rise again and has already increased by 3.5% in October

Cooking gas rose again last week, by 1.5% compared to the previous week, and in October it has already accumulated an increase of 3.5%, according to data from the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

The highest price was found in Rondônia, in the municipality of Cacoal, in the North region, at R$ 135 for a 13-kilogram LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinder, and the lowest at R$ 75.99, in Cariacica ( ES). The average price was R$ 101.96, against R$ 100.44 in the previous week.

Gasoline increased 0.6% in the weekly comparison from October 17th to 23rd, and 4.4% monthly, while diesel already dilutes much of the last increase, on September 28th — after 85 without adjustment —, and rose 0.1% in the week and 3.7% in the month. Gasoline and LPG were readjusted at Petrobras refineries on October 9, with the biggest impact recorded in the week of October 10th to 16th.

The rise in fuel prices in Brazil follows the soaring price of oil and oil products on the international market, operating at the level of US$ 80 a barrel, at a time of strong devaluation of the real against the dollar, resulting in pressure on fuel prices to the consumer.

There are already projections that the price of the commodity could reach US$ 100 a barrel this year, driven by the economic recovery with the advance of vaccination, especially if the current production restriction policy of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ) Continue.

A barrel of Brent oil closed on Friday up 1.09% to $85.53 a barrel.

On its turn, the dollar ended Friday in a fall of 0.24%, to R$ 5.6530, in the contract due in November. Despite the retreat caused by statements by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes that he would remain in office “until the end”, the US currency accumulated in the high week of more than 3%.

The Real has been pressured by the country’s political and economic instability, with high inflation and unemployment rates, leading to a drop in the population’s income.

The rise in fuel prices has been a frequent concern of the government, both due to the impact on inflation and the dissatisfaction of society, especially truck drivers, a category that supported the election of President Jair Bolsonaro and threatens to go on strike on November 1st.

Some solutions to reduce fuel prices are being speculated, such as the creation of a stabilizer fund made up of resources from Petrobras royalties and dividends, as well as possible subsidies for cooking gas for the low-income population, but nothing has been officially announced yet. .