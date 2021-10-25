Copa do Brasil: Alberto minimizes Flamengo stage and wants Athletico “above average” at Maracanã | athletico-pr

Coach Alberto Valentim warned that Athletico will need an above-average performance against the Flamengo to qualify for the final of the Copa do Brasil. The teams decide on the spot on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the return game of the semifinals.
The coach stressed that Hurricane needs full attention, regardless of Flamengo’s current phase. Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro comes from three games without a win and lost the derby to Fluminense, for the Brasileirão. It is worth noting that Athletico is also experiencing a fast of five matches without winning and spared the holders in the defeat against Fortaleza, on Saturday.
-We have to go with the spirit of a warrior team. We prepare for a great match of ours, regardless of how Flamengo is doing now, if the performance dropped a little, if some players will come back or not – said Valentim.
We have to be ready to make a game with a spirit of soul, with above-average competitiveness. Let’s repeat and give a little more than what was done at the Arena to leave with the classification for the final
— Alberto Valentim, coach of Athletic
Athletico vs. Flamengo decide to place in the final of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF
In the first game, athletic and Flamengo tied at Arena da Baixada in 2 to 2. In the Copa do Brasil, the goal as a visitor is not a tiebreaker. So, equality in the sum of the scores takes the dispute to penalties. The classified takes Atlético-MG or strength in the final.
Athletico’s upcoming games 🌪️
- Flamengo x Athletic: 10/27, Wednesday, 9:30 pm – Maracanã (Brazil Cup)
- Athletic x Saints: 10/30, Saturday, 5 pm – Low
- Athletic x Flamengo: 11/2, Tuesday, 4 pm – Download
- Bragantino x Athletic: 11/7, Sunday, 4 pm – Nabi Abi Chedid