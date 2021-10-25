Corinthians announces guidelines for the first game with 100% of the public at Neo Qumica Arena

This Monday morning, Corinthians released information and guidelines about the presence of the public in the game against Chapecoense. The duel, scheduled for November 1st, will be the first with 100% capacity allowed at Neo Química Arena – see below.

The club reinforced that it is in agreement with the Scientific Committee of the Government of the State of São Paulo and with the Protocol of Guidelines for the Return of the Public to Stadiums. Thus, care against the spread of the virus remains essential: use of a face mask at all times and hand hygiene.

Ticket sales and prices

Tickets can only be purchased online, through platforms www.ticketcorinthians.com.br and www.fieltorcedor.com.br. There will be no sale at the physical box office. Values ​​vary from sector to sector.

North Engov – BRL 40.00

Sul Doril – BRL 40.00

Neosaldina Superior Lateral East – R$ 54.00

East Superior Central Neosaldina – R$ 54.00

East Inferior Lateral Epocler – R$ 80.00

East Lower Central Epocler – R$ 100.00

West Superior Buscopan – R$ 80.00

Lower West Corner Buscopan – R$ 200.00

Buscopan Lower West Side – R$ 220.00

Lower West Central Buscopan – R$ 250.00

West Business Neo Química Arena – R$ 350.00

Neo Química Arena Boxes – R$500.00

Regarding tickets for visitors, Corinthians informed that it is in contact with the board of Chapecoense to define the best way to make available tickets reserved to its fans. The information will be released soon.

Monday (October 25)

From 11am, the sale will be open to fans with credits related to matches that were suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras). These will be able to purchase tickets according to the availability of the sectors covered by their plans.

Also on Monday, there will be the opening of the sale of parking to the owners that comply with the Minha Chair plan, of the Fiel Torcedor program.

Wednesday (October 27th)

From 2 pm onwards, the sale will be open to all non-defaulting members of the Faithful Fan who have over 90 points, regardless of the plan. These will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors available for their plan and also purchase parking on the Fiel Torcedor website until 10/28 at 2:00 pm.

Thursday (October 28)

From 2 pm, the sale will be open to the other non-compliant members of the Fiel Torcedor, who will have access to purchase tickets and parking on the Fiel Torcedor website, following the program’s priority order.

Friday (October 29th)

From 11:00 am, the sale will be open to fans in general, who will have access to purchase all the remaining tickets available and the parking lot through the Corinthians Tickets online platform.

General information for entry to Neo Química Arena

Children under 12 years of age are allowed in as long as they present entrance and negative PCR test (performed up to 48h before entering the stadium) or antigen test (performed up to 24h before entering the stadium).

To enter the stadium, following the rules of the SP State Committee, the fan over 12 years of age must submit:

Or proof of the complete vaccination schedule (two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Janssen);

Or, in the case of those who did not complete the vaccination schedule, proof of a dose of the vaccine together with a negative PCR test (performed within 48 hours before entering the Arena) or antigen (performed within 24 hours before entering the Arena).

The club also reinforced the request for fans to collaborate to avoid crowding and to wear masks. According to an official statement, there will be measurement of body temperature and availability of totems with alcohol gel for the fans.

