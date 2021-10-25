Corinthians concedes a goal in the end and only draws against Internacional for the Brazilian

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians returned to the field. In Porto Alegre, Sylvinho’s team visited Internacional and left Beira-Rio with a 2-2 draw, in a match valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The game did not start well for Corinthians and Internacional opened the scoreboard with eight minutes into the first stage. During the entire first half, Timão couldn’t reach the opponent’s goal. In the second stage, the story changed after 15 minutes, when Giuliano tied the game. Minutes later, Fábio Santos took a penalty and converted. At 48, however, Gustavo Maia tied for the home team.

With the tie, the situation of Corinthians and Internacional in the table remains the same, with 41 points. The team from Rio Grande do Sul is in sixth place due to the goal difference. Corinthians’ situation could get even worse in the fight for a direct spot for the Libertadores, as Red Bull Bragantino still plays this Sunday night.

Make a note of it in the diary, Faithful: Corinthians returns to the field only next week. On November 1st, with 100% of the public released at the Neo Química Arena, Timão receives Chapecoense, at 9:30 pm, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

lineup

Sylvinho had the absence of João Victor, suspended for the third yellow card, and Willian, with a thigh injury. In addition, the coach promoted changes in his starting lineup by technical option.

Therefore, Corinthians was selected with: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Vitinho and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes.

My Timon

On the other side, Diego Aguirre decided to play Internacional with Marcelo Lomba, Mercado, Kaique Rocha, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

The game!

First time

Despite Sylvinho’s changes from last Monday’s derby, Corinthians made the same mistakes again at the beginning of the game against Internacional. The team even managed to work the ball well in the opening minutes, but it wasn’t enough.

With eight minutes of play, Internacional opened the scoring with Rodrigo Lindoso after a counterattack. Patrick crossed, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos failed to cut and the midfielder had two opportunities against Cássio to open the scoring at Beira-Rio.

After that, the match became comfortable for the Porto Alegre team, as Corinthians could not create dangerous plays on the attacking field. Timão’s first arrival was on minute 20, when Gabriel Pereira took a risk from outside the area and won a corner. In the next move, Renato Augusto, free, lost a good chance to tie the game with the head.

With the two dangerous moves, Corinthians got excited and started playing more in the opponent’s attack field. But even so, the team continued to miss passes and offensive moves.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Internacional managed to play on the counterattack throughout the first half. Diego Aguirre’s team, in one of these situations, forced a yellow card on Gabriel, who tried to foul Taison, but saw the game go on and a dangerous move was created. The number 10 shirt of the opposing team had one more opportunity, when he took a chance from outside and saw Cassio send it to a corner.

In the final 15 minutes, Corinthians stayed in the attacking field. The team depended a lot on the good plays of Renato Augusto and Vitinho, who were looking for ways to create good chances to tie the match. Often, the last pass was missing or the finishes were blocked by Internacional’s defenders.

Corinthians’ most dangerous shot in the first half was in the 47th minute. Róger Guedes received the ball on the left side of the attack and hit the cross, but the ball didn’t scare goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba too much.

Second time

Even being behind on the scoreboard and not having created great chances during the first half, Sylvinho returned from halftime without any change in the Corinthians team. The only change was in the game system, as Renato Augusto started to play more centralized.

Who arrived for the first time in the second stage was the home team. Pressing even with the advantage on the scoreboard, Yuri Alberto had a great chance to increase the score after beating Raul in the area, but ended up on the crossbar. Corinthians even tried to fight back, but after a cross by Róger Guedes, the ball hit Gabriel Pereira’s arm.

With 13 minutes into the second half, Sylvinho made his first changes to Corinthians: Gustavo Mosquito replaced Vitinho and Du Queiroz replaced Gabriel.

The changes in the Corinthians coach took effect immediately. After 15 minutes, after a good team play, Gabriel Pereira gave a beautiful pass for Giuliano to tie the game. The shirt 11 appeared in the area alone and only dribbled Marcelo Lomba to score the first of Timão.

Five minutes later, Corinthians created another good offensive move with Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes. The shirt 123 dribbled in the area and was touched by an Internacional defender. The penalty was scored and, in the collection, as usual, Fábio Santos hit it safely and turned the game around in the South.

After taking the turn, Internacional began to occupy more of the attacking field and Corinthians had to change their style of play. Sylvinho’s team started playing on the counterattack and it worked. With 30 minutes, Renato Augusto received the ball in the area and hit, but the submission was stopped by Mercado.

The Internacional, however, did not stop attacking. At 33 minutes, Cuesta made a good cross and Yuri Alberto headed in a dangerous way, but Cássio made a good save. Because of this, Sylvinho made another substitution: Xavier entered the vacancy of Gabriel Pereira.

At 40 minutes, Internacional took the risk again. From far away, Boschilia kicked and the ball passed by the left of Cássio’s goal. With 43 minutes, Renato Augusto got a yellow card when he fouled Edenilson. Soon after, Jô entered the vacancy for shirt 8.

On minute 48, Gustavo Maia tied the game with a shot from outside the area. With that, the game ended 2-2. Soon after, a riot broke out and Xavier and Patrick were sent off.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Internacional.