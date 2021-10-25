Corinthians elected best midfielder in the draw with Internacional; dolo and Sylvinho are the worst

Corinthians did not manage more than a bitter draw with Internacional this Sunday, in Beira Rio, for the Brasileirão. As you could imagine, Corinthians’s performance below expectations was reflected in the “Notes from the crowd”, here in the My Timon.
One of the highlights of Alvinegro in the match, Gabriel Pereira was elected the best on the field by the fans who voted, getting an average of 7.2. It was his pass that resulted in Giuliano’s goal, which tied the game. The athlete also won the game’s ace award at the end of the match.
Right after in the ranking are Giuliano and Renato Augusto. The duo was one of Timão’s few positive points this afternoon and commanded Alvinegra’s actions in the match. Shirt 11 had an average of 7.1 while number 8 was rated at 6.5.
The owner of the worst grade is repeated again: coach Sylvinho. After another match, the coach was heavily criticized and received an average of 1.1. This time, he has the company of Cassio among the worst evaluations: the archer was accused of failing in Internacional’s equalizer and had an average of 1.3.
Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*
|Holders
|Cassius
Average rating: 1.3
Ratings received: 2,338
|Fagner
Average rating: 3.4
Ratings received: 2,123
|Raul Gustavo
Average rating: 4.2
Ratings received: 2,111
|Gil
Average rating: 4.1
Ratings received: 2,100
|Fabio Santos
Average rating: 4.2
Ratings received: 2,117
|Gabriel
Average rating: 1.6
Ratings received: 2,151
|Renato Augusto
Average rating: 6.5
Ratings received: 2,115
|Giuliano
Average rating: 7.1
Ratings received: 2,090
|Gabriel Pereira
match star
Average rating: 7.2
Ratings received: 2,107
|vitinho
Average rating: 2.2
Ratings received: 2,093
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 2,110
|Reservations
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 5.9
Ratings received: 2,065
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 5.5
Ratings received: 2,022
|Xavier
Average rating: 3.2
Ratings received: 2014
|jo
Average rating: 1.8
Ratings received: 1995
|Technician
|Sylvinho
Average rating: 1.1
Ratings received: 2225
|Referee
|Bruno Arleu de Araújo
Average rating: 2.5
Ratings received: 1734
|Total votes: 35,510
*Fans’ notes registered until 10/24/2021 at 8:46 pm. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Internacional 2 x 2 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 10/25/2021 at 4:00 pm.
