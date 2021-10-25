Corinthians elected best midfielder in the draw with Internacional; dolo and Sylvinho are the worst

Corinthians did not manage more than a bitter draw with Internacional this Sunday, in Beira Rio, for the Brasileirão. As you could imagine, Corinthians’s performance below expectations was reflected in the “Notes from the crowd”, here in the My Timon.

One of the highlights of Alvinegro in the match, Gabriel Pereira was elected the best on the field by the fans who voted, getting an average of 7.2. It was his pass that resulted in Giuliano’s goal, which tied the game. The athlete also won the game’s ace award at the end of the match.

Right after in the ranking are Giuliano and Renato Augusto. The duo was one of Timão’s few positive points this afternoon and commanded Alvinegra’s actions in the match. Shirt 11 had an average of 7.1 while number 8 was rated at 6.5.

The owner of the worst grade is repeated again: coach Sylvinho. After another match, the coach was heavily criticized and received an average of 1.1. This time, he has the company of Cassio among the worst evaluations: the archer was accused of failing in Internacional’s equalizer and had an average of 1.3.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders
ÇCassius
Average rating: 1.3
Ratings received: 2,338
Fagner conserves LemosFagner
Average rating: 3.4
Ratings received: 2,123
Raul Gustavo Pereira BicalhoRaul Gustavo
Average rating: 4.2
Ratings received: 2,111
Carlos Gilberto Nascimento SilvaGil
Average rating: 4.1
Ratings received: 2,100
FFabio Santos
Average rating: 4.2
Ratings received: 2,117
Gabriel GirottoGabriel
Average rating: 1.6
Ratings received: 2,151
Renato Soares de Oliveira AugustoRenato Augusto
Average rating: 6.5
Ratings received: 2,115
Giuliano Victor de PaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 7.1
Ratings received: 2,090
Gabriel Pereira dos SantosGabriel Pereira
match star
Average rating: 7.2
Ratings received: 2,107
Victor Gabriel Moura de Oliveiravitinho
Average rating: 2.2
Ratings received: 2,093
RRoger Guedes
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 2,110
Reservations
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 5.9
Ratings received: 2,065
Gustavo Henric da SilvaGustavo Silva
Average rating: 5.5
Ratings received: 2,022
joXavier
Average rating: 3.2
Ratings received: 2014
jojo
Average rating: 1.8
Ratings received: 1995
Technician
Sylvio Mendes Campos JSylvinho
Average rating: 1.1
Ratings received: 2225
Referee
Bruno Arleu de Araújo
Average rating: 2.5
Ratings received: 1734
Total votes: 35,510

*Fans’ notes registered until 10/24/2021 at 8:46 pm. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Internacional 2 x 2 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 10/25/2021 at 4:00 pm.

