Corinthians elected best midfielder in the draw with Internacional; dolo and Sylvinho are the worst

Corinthians did not manage more than a bitter draw with Internacional this Sunday, in Beira Rio, for the Brasileirão. As you could imagine, Corinthians’s performance below expectations was reflected in the “Notes from the crowd”, here in the My Timon.

One of the highlights of Alvinegro in the match, Gabriel Pereira was elected the best on the field by the fans who voted, getting an average of 7.2. It was his pass that resulted in Giuliano’s goal, which tied the game. The athlete also won the game’s ace award at the end of the match.

Right after in the ranking are Giuliano and Renato Augusto. The duo was one of Timão’s few positive points this afternoon and commanded Alvinegra’s actions in the match. Shirt 11 had an average of 7.1 while number 8 was rated at 6.5.

The owner of the worst grade is repeated again: coach Sylvinho. After another match, the coach was heavily criticized and received an average of 1.1. This time, he has the company of Cassio among the worst evaluations: the archer was accused of failing in Internacional’s equalizer and had an average of 1.3.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders Cassius

Average rating: 1.3

Ratings received: 2,338 Fagner

Average rating: 3.4

Ratings received: 2,123 Raul Gustavo

Average rating: 4.2

Ratings received: 2,111 Gil

Average rating: 4.1

Ratings received: 2,100 Fabio Santos

Average rating: 4.2

Ratings received: 2,117 Gabriel

Average rating: 1.6

Ratings received: 2,151 Renato Augusto

Average rating: 6.5

Ratings received: 2,115 Giuliano

Average rating: 7.1

Ratings received: 2,090 Gabriel Pereira

match star

Average rating: 7.2

Ratings received: 2,107 vitinho

Average rating: 2.2

Ratings received: 2,093 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 5.4

Ratings received: 2,110 Reservations Du Queiroz

Average rating: 5.9

Ratings received: 2,065 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 5.5

Ratings received: 2,022 Xavier

Average rating: 3.2

Ratings received: 2014 jo

Average rating: 1.8

Ratings received: 1995 Technician Sylvinho

Average rating: 1.1

Ratings received: 2225 Referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo

Average rating: 2.5

Ratings received: 1734 Total votes: 35,510

*Fans’ notes registered until 10/24/2021 at 8:46 pm. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Internacional 2 x 2 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 10/25/2021 at 4:00 pm.

