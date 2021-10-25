[Corinthians]: Fans play on the web with the situation of the [Santos] under the command of Fábio Carille: ‘Idol’

Brazilian and triple champion from São Paulo by Corinthians, Fabio Carille lives a challenge under the command of Santos. The coach has the mission to save Peixe from relegation unprecedented in Brasileirão, but the team from the coast continues without achieving convincing results. According to the website oGol, the coach has four defeats, four draws and only one victory since his arrival at Alvinegro Praiano.

After the Santos team setback to América-MG, at home, the Corinthians played in the web about the idolatry of carille at the helm. The supporters said that if the Vila Belmiro club were to fall to Serie B of the national competition, the commander will be even more exalted by the Almighty.

“Carille is such an idol for Corinthians that he took over his rival just to demote him“, wrote a fan on Twitter. “Carille is very idol. Great job at Santos, teacher“commented another. “Carille is very idol. He won the Brazilian Nationals for Corinthians and will demote Santos. Deserves a statue in PSJ [Parque São Jorge]“, added one more.

With the defeat to Coelho, Peixe can return to the relegation zone in this round of the Brasileirão. In case of victory by Bahia or Sport, Fábio Carille’s team enters the Z4 of the tournament.

Santos currently ranks 16th in the Brazilian Championship table, with 29 points accumulated in 27 matches. Alvinegro’s next game is against Fluminense, in Vila Belmiro.