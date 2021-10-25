Corinthians has only one point more than it had in the same round in 2020, with Mancini | corinthians

The Corinthians campaign in the 2021 Brazilian Championship is, so far, very similar to the one the team did in 2020, when it finished the competition in 12th place.

This Sunday, Timão visits Internacional in Beira-Rio, at 4 pm (GMT), in a game valid for the 28th round. Both teams have 40 points. In the previous edition, under the command of Vagner Mancini, Timão arrived in this round with 39.

The 2020 round 27 game took place on December 27th. Timão went to Rio de Janeiro and beat Botafogo 2-0. At that time, Mancini’s team was ninth place and had ten wins, nine draws and eight defeats, with a 48.1% advantage. There were 30 goals scored and 30 against.

Currently, Timão is coming off a 1-0 loss to São Paulo at Morumbi. Seventh placed, the team accumulates ten wins, ten draws and seven defeats. The utilization is 49.4%. There were 28 goals scored and 24 conceded – only Atlético-MG, Sport and Flamengo have a better defense than Timão’s.

1 of 2 Sylvinho at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency Sylvinho at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

One of the team’s leaders, left-back Fábio Santos said on Friday that it was a difficult week after the defeat in the Morumbi derby, but that it is time to get up in the championship:

– It was a bad environment of defeat, it’s natural, everyone gets very upset, especially knowing that we lost the game in the first 10 minutes. Sylvinho had warned us, we knew that the beginning of the São Paulo game would be very intense, we couldn’t get into the same beat and that cost us dearly, as a learning experience. May this inattention no longer occur in the championship. We have a direct confrontation with Inter, it is to grow in the table and fight for what we want in the championship.

In 2020, Timão only managed to add 12 more points in the 11 final rounds (33 points played), finishing the tournament in 12th place with 51 points. The position left Mancini’s team out of the Libertadores classification zone. This year, the goal is to get a spot straight to the group stage.