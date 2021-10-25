Court rejects R$ 100,000 pension for mother of Gugu’s children

The São Paulo Court of Justice rejected the request for alimony of R$ 100,000 per month made by the doctor Rose Miriam Souza di Matteo to the estate of presenter Gugu Liberato, who died in November 2019.

Rose is the mother of Gugu’s three children and applied for a pension in a lawsuit filed in court in which she requests the recognition of a stable union with the presenter, which would give her the right to half of the inheritance.

The doctor was not officially married to Gugu and was not included in the will through which the presenter left 75% of his assets to his children and 25% to five nephews.

The process of recognition of the stable union has not yet been judged, but the lower court had granted the alimony on a provisional basis. The heirs appealed the decision and, early last year, obtained an injunction suspending the benefit.

Judges Edson Luiz de Queiroz, César Peixoto and Galdino Toledo Júnior, in a decision taken on October 19, confirmed the injunction, rejecting payment of the pension.

“If Gugu had not assumed any charge of this nature, it is not possible to promote this type of request in the face of the estate,” said Toledo Júnior, rapporteur of the process, in the decision. According to him, even if the common-law marriage were recognized, Rose would not be entitled to a pension, and could eventually claim the advance of her share of the inventory.

In the same decision, the judges determined that the estate should continue to pay the equivalent of US$ 10 thousand (approximately R$ 56,400) monthly to Rose, an amount that Gugu transferred to the doctor in order to cover her expenses and that of the children. The rapporteur pointed out that Gugu signed an agreement, called the “Joint Commitment to Raising Children”, in which payment was provided for.

Rose and the estate can still appeal the decision.

In an interview last year with “Fantástico”, Rose said she believed she was not included in the will due to a marital disagreement in 2011. “We had a couple friction, something like that, between him and me. It’s natural. It lasted a few months, but very little time, maybe three months or so. And he made this will right at that time.”

But, according to the doctor, after that, they got back together and went on a reconciliation ship. “I think later Gugu even forgot he made this will,” he commented at the time.

Judge Toledo Júnior affirms in the decision that there is, for now, no evidence in the records of the “alleged marital relationship” between Gugu and Rose, noting that heirs deny this fact. According to him, the circumstances surrounding the relationship will have to be more deeply analyzed throughout the process.