Covid-19: 95% of those admitted to a reference hospital in Rio did not get vaccinated

Of those hospitalized as a result of Covid-19 at Hospital Municipal Ronaldo Gazolla, a reference in Rio de Janeiro for treatment against the disease, 95% of patients were not vaccinated. This statement is made by the director of the unit, Roberto Rangel.

Deploring the scenario, which could have been different for these people if they had opted for immunization, Rangel reported a recent case, however, not infrequently, which left the hospital staff very sensitized: an elderly patient, who was prevented by his family from vaccinate.

The doctor guarantees that the case is not isolated and is not exclusive to hospitals in Rio de Janeiro. Situations like this are also seen at Instituto Emílio Ribas, a reference unit for treatment against treatment in São Paulo. According to the doctor and coordinator of the unit, Ana Freitas Ribeiro, for every ten inpatients at Emílio Ribas, nine are not vaccinated.

Ronaldo Gazolla’s elderly patient, who did not resist, says Rangel, said he wanted to have the vaccine, but the family did not allow it.

“The patient reported that he had not been vaccinated. He cried a lot because he said he wanted to get vaccinated, but his family was all against it and didn’t take him to get immunized. He was sure he wouldn’t save himself,” recalls Rangel.

When the decision not to be immunized belongs to the patient, the behavior is different, emphasizes physician Ana Ribeiro.

“We’ve seen several people who tried to choose a specific vaccine and ended up needing to be hospitalized before getting immunized. This has already happened. But when it happens to people who chose not to get vaccinated, who do not want to take any immunization, then they need to pay for that decision”, highlighted the doctor from Emílio Ribas.

The coordinator of the Covid-19 Care Units at the Hospital de Clinicas de Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul, Gustavo Picolotto, also confirmed occurrences of patients who chose not to be immunized and ended up hospitalized. However, he says that, currently, hospitalized people are elderly who have not yet taken the third dose of the immunizing agent against the virus.

“Vaccination has greatly reduced the number of hospitalized people, so much so that currently we only have eight hospitalized people. What we can say is that all are people over 60 years old who have not yet taken the booster dose. The strongest hypothesis is that the immunity of these people is decreasing, and facilitating the aggravation of the virus”, explains the pulmonologist.

According to an unprecedented Italian study, people vaccinated against the new coronavirus are unlikely to die from the virus. The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Health (ISS) and released last Wednesday (20).

The survey shows that the average age of immunized people who died from Covid-19 was 85 years and that they already had, on average, five preexisting diseases.

For individuals who did not complete the vaccination schedule, the average was 78 years. The analysis had the participation of 130 thousand people between the 1st and 15th of February. Thus, the research highlights the low probability of dying from the coronavirus, unless the person is very old or is seriously ill before being infected.

The Italian article also points out that people with heart problems, dementia and cancer were responsible for the largest sample of deaths among those vaccinated.

The director of the ISS Department of Cardiovascular, Endocrine-Metabolic and Aging Diseases, Graziano Onder, highlighted, however, that immunization is essential for the elderly and individuals with comorbidity. And that vaccination against the new coronavirus reduces the risk of death in any age group.

“The results indicate that people who died after completing the vaccination course have a high level of clinical complexity. It is possible to hypothesize that very elderly patients with numerous diseases may have a reduced immune response and, therefore, be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and its complications, despite having been vaccinated”, explains Graziano Onder, director of the Department of Diseases Cardiovascular, Endocrine-Metabolic and Aging of the ISS.

“These very frail people with a reduced immune response, they are the ones who stand to benefit the most from a broad vaccination coverage for the entire population, as this further reduces the risk of infection. Reducing the circulation of the virus is the best way to protect them”, reinforces the health professional.

Infectologist and professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), physician Celso Ramos, corroborated the information presented in the research. He points out that the vulnerability of this age group is related to the aging of the immune system, which results in a lower body response to vaccines.

“Infectious diseases pose a risk to people who are most susceptible to them, such as older and infirm people. So much so that vaccines are less effective in this public, as the person’s age increases. Therefore, we have to give booster doses to this part of the population. The solution for all this whenever we have: vaccine”, he stressed.