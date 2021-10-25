Covid-19: Babies and children have the same ability to transmit the virus as adults, says Harvard

RIO — Babies, children and adolescents are as capable as adults of carrying high levels of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, in their nasal passages and transmitting it to others. The finding is part of a new study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, conducted by researchers at Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and MIT, in the United States.

The new research highlights the ability of children to transmit the virus when schools reopen. This group has not yet been included in the vaccination calendar in most parts of the world, reinforcing the importance of protective measures. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the country’s regulatory agency, is expected next week to consider an application for authorization to apply the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years, a decision that could influence a possible approval in Brazil.

The work involved 110 participants who were between 2 weeks old and 21 years old, with an average age of 10 years, who tested positive for Covid-19 between April 2020 and 2021. Most children had mild symptoms, but 33 % needed to be hospitalized and 16% needed oxygen or invasive or non-invasive respiratory support.

The researchers collected nasal samples from adults hospitalized with acute Covid-19 between April and August 2020, whose symptoms lasted the same as those of hospitalized children, and used the collected material for comparison. They found that children’s viral loads were no different from those found in adults.

In addition, the study revealed that children were more infectious in the first five days of the disease, and that age did not influence the virus load present in their nasal passages. The results also showed that higher viral loads are not directly related to more severe forms of Covid-19. Asymptomatic children or those with mild forms of the disease, for example, had a significantly higher virus load than those found in hospitalized adults with similar durations of symptoms.

According to researchers, most children are asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic, which gives the misconception that they are less infectious. Those responsible for the study said the findings confirm that babies, children and adolescents, while less likely to develop symptomatic or severe forms of Covid-19, can transmit the virus as much as adults.

The research corroborates an earlier estimate by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which suggested that children “probably have similar viral loads in their nasopharynx, similar secondary infection rates, and can spread the virus to others.”

The CDC, however, believes that “the true incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children is not known due to the lack of widespread testing and the prioritization of testing for adults and those with severe illness.” Today, children account for more than 25% of Covid-19 cases reported each week in the US.

The study also sequenced virus samples collected from children and found that the presence of the variants was representative of the overall proportions found in the country. For researchers, this means that they can act as “reservoirs” for the evolution of new mutations, since they are not vaccinated and often have mild cases that go unidentified.

* Intern under supervision of Adriana Dias Lopes